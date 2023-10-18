Mina Starsiak Hawk Filming New HGTV Show as ‘Good Bones’ Ends

On the same day HGTV aired the last episode of Mina Starsiak Hawk‘s long-running show, “Good Bones,” the Indianapolis-based home renovation expert revealed on her podcast that she’s already begun filming a new spin-off show for the network.

“Good Bones” finished its eight-season run on October 17, 2023, amid a whirlwind of controversy. In August, Starsiak Hawk announced the show was ending just as the eighth season was beginning to air. She later revealed that she has “not been on good terms” with family members who’ve co-starred on the show with her, including her mom, Karen E. Laine, and half-brother Tad Starsiak.

After the announcement that “Good Bones” was ending, a rep for HGTV told Deadline that though the show was ending, they were “currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.”

In a new episode of Starsiak Hawk’s “Mina AF” podcast, released on October 17, she shared that the first of those projects will be filming a two-episode spin-off for HGTV as she and her husband, fitness trainer Steve Hawk, renovate their new lake house. It’s an idea Starsiak Hawk pitched to HGTV over the summer, she shared on social media, and the network jumped on it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mina Starsiak Hawk Describes 2 Phases of Renovations to Her New Lake House

On an episode of her podcast released on October 9 (but recorded on September 23), Starsiak Hawk tearfully shared how lost she was feeling amid so many changes professionally, including the end of the show and the closing of her retail store.

But the day after that episode premiered, she recorded the newest podcast to let people know things are now looking up, including shooting a spin-off with HGTV of their lake house renovations, creating a getaway for them and their kids — five-year-old son Jack and three-year-old daughter Charlie.

“The lake house is something Steve and I have been looking at casually for probably three years,” she explained. “And I want something, like — this is my new dream because all my other dreams I’ve given up on and I’m grieving them. So I have to have a new dream, baby! But it’s this place that I can see in my mind. It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family.”

In her October 9 podcast, Starsiak Hawk said that though she has been at odds with some of her family members, she is close with others including some of her cousins, whom she loves spending time with.

“It’s like, (let’s) make these new amazing memories,” she continued, explaining the desire for a lake house. “I have so many friends that I hear, like, tell these great stories about growing up at, like, their grandparents’ lake house and running around in the woods and building forts and, like, just being kids. And I just want that for my kids.”

“I love living downtown, but I want this balance,” Starsiak Hawk said. “So I found this property, it’s 35 minutes from Indy. It’s on a little lake but it’s, like, a great community, which I really like. And so, Steve and I are renovating it.”

Due to costs, the renovations will take place in two phases, she said, and that her family and a couple of team members from “Good Bones” are part of the project.

“What I know right now is, first phase, we are filming for a two episode, like a spin-off,” she said of HGTV’s plans. “And it’s been really fun so far because Steve’s involved a lot. The kids are there a lot. MJ and Austin are there for demo. And it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started…and it was just really, like, fun and everything was joyful.”

“So I’m excited for you guys to see that,” Starsiak Hawk told listeners. “I hope you really like it. It’s a super cool property.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Tackling New Style With New Lake House

Starsiak Hawk said that the new lake house has mid-century modern architecture, which is not her typical style. She shared photos of the space on Instagram in July.

“So, doing the design, I’m trying to respect that while still kind of giving it my own spin,” she said.

Insisting to listeners that she’s “not rich,” Starsiak Hawk said she and her husband “don’t have enough money to do the whole thing at once,” so they’ll break the renovations into two phases.

First, they’ll tackle the main floor, she said, which includes the living room, dining room, kitchen, main bedroom and main bathroom, plus two bedrooms and a separate bathroom for the kids.

“And then the second phase is going to be, like, the outdoor chunk in the back and the basement, which is going to be the extended family kind of space,” she explained. “It’s a second living space, another kitchenette and other bathroom, and then like a ton of sleeping spaces.”

Starsiak Hawk did not say when she expects first phase renovations to be complete or when the spin-off is scheduled to air. The show is reminiscent of Nicole Curtis’ three-episode series, “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue,” which aired in November 2022, a year after her regular series ended.