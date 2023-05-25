Heather El Moussa Shares Never-Before-Seen Scene

HGTV host Heather El Moussa rang in a new season of her hit Netflix show “Selling Sunset”, a realty reality program that follows the lives and careers of El Moussa and her colleagues at the Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate brokerage.

The sixth “Selling Sunset” season premiered on Friday, May 19, and in a May 24 Instagram post, El Moussa gave fans a look at one scene that she filmed that got left on the cutting room floor.

“Un-seen SELLING SUNSET scene 🎬🤍 This was from a listing appointment for me to list my girl [social media star Amanda Cerny] beautiful LA home. I’ve known Amanda for soo long, way back to I think 🤔 2010, we were really good friends & modeled together and my favorite thing is when good friends become clients 🤍,” El Moussa began her post’s caption. The post itself contained three shots of El Moussa and Cerny posing on a couch at Cerny’s home, which has its black walls and white staircase partially visible in the background.

Heather El Moussa & Amanda Cerny Were Both Playboy ‘Playmates’

El Moussa explained why she shared this behind-the-scenes moment with her followers, letting them know that she and Cerny have “been so supportive of each other throughout these years with our ventures and I’m so proud of what she’s done, she’s absolutely killing the game & she’s so proud of what i’ve done and even though this scene didn’t make it- it deserved a little love ☺️”.

Near the beginning of their relationship, El Moussa and Cerny both served as Playmates in the iconic magazine Playboy. El Moussa reflected on her photoshoot in the magazine in 2020, 10 years after it took place. The Netflix and HGTV star was featured in the February 2010 issue, posing on a mountain set that is reminiscent of her upbringing near Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead, in California.

“The sets were custom-built, so it would be a couple days in between and then a new set would be constructed,” El Moussa said of the two-week photoshoot.

Cerny appeared a year after El Moussa, as the October 2011 Playmate of the Month. Cerny’s path to Playboy came right after the social media personality graduated college, when she “randomly reached out to an email on the Playboy website after the suggestion of two of my high school friends. Then I received an email requesting me to fly out for an all-expense paid test shoot in Los Angeles. Getting a free trip to Los Angeles to be able to shoot for a historic and iconic magazine and be a part of history and get to meet Hugh Hefner… I of course said yes!”

Heather El Moussa’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Fate is Uncertain

El Moussa has been celebrating the sixth season of “Selling Sunset” since it premiered, however she spoke out in March 2023 about not being invited back to film for season seven, which has already started production.

“Season seven is filming right now but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” El Moussa said in an interview in E! News at the time, however there is evidence that El Moussa may still be returning, either in new or pre-recorded scenes. The season six finale included a teaser for the next season which included El Moussa in at least one scene, so it is likely that she will return (at least in a recurring capacity).

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Suggests New Show Title