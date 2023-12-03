Hilary Farr Wraps Filming on HGTV Show

Longtime HGTV host Hilary Farr announced her departure from the fan-favorite series “Love It or List It” on December 1. The same week, Farr shared that she had finished filming for season two of her solo series on the network, “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”.

“TOUGH LOVE SEASON 2 It’s a Wrap! Just filmed the final episode stay tuned to find out when it airs. And a Tough Love marathon!” Farr captioned her November 30 Instagram post. Farr included a photo of herself surrounded by crew members in front of one of her “Tough Love” client’s homes.

Per the network, “Tough Love” began airing its 10-episode second season on September 4. The series originally began in 2021 and sees Farr meet with homeowners that need both a renovation and a serious change in their lives. Farr talks with the families and encourages them to address their personal problems, which then helps her know exactly how best to adapt her designs to their needs.

Will ‘Tough Love’ Be Renewed for Season 3?

Now that season two is over and Farr has left “Love It or List It”, she is not actively filming any regular series for the network, which has not yet announced the future of “Tough Love”. Farr spoke about this with People on December 1. “We’ll see what happens there. I’m not at all stepping away [from ‘Tough Love’],” Farr said, suggesting that the fate of “Tough Love” would be in the network’s hands.

When HGTV ordered the second season of “Tough Love” in September 2022, an HGTV executive spoke favorably about the series in a press release, saying, “Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell it like it is attitude. Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’ will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work.”

Fans were calling for a season three renewal in the comments of Farr’s November 30 post.

“I binged both seasons this week and they were FABULOUS. Enjoy the fact you’re back in [Raleigh, North Carolina] for Season 2!! Cheers to a Season 3 (and more) renewal! @hgtv,” one user wrote.

“❤️ more tough love!!” another fan added.

David Visentin Reacts to Hilary Farr’s ‘Love It or List It’ Departure

Farr shared the news of her “Love It or List It” departure in a December 1 Instagram post, and her co-host David Visentin left a comment sending well wishes to his friend.

“I will be phoning you regularly to soften your ‘David withdrawal’. No need to thank me…it’s what friends do. You will be missed! Congratulations ❤️,” Visentin wrote.

Visentin also spoke about Farr’s departure in HGTV’s press release with the news, saying, “Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

