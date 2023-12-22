How to Enter HGTV Dream Home 2024 Sweepstakes

HGTV announced the location of its Dream Home 2024 in November 2023, showing fans a first look at the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Anastasia Island, Florida. Now, one lucky fan will get to take the Dream Home home, along with $100,000 cash and a brand new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan. According to the network, the value of the prize package comes to more than $2.2 million.

Fans will have up to two daily chances to enter the sweepstakes between December 22, 2023 and February 15, 2024. All entries can be made directly through HGTV’s website. Read below for some of the rules and regulations.

How to Enter the HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes

All fans need to do to sign up is enter their email and fill out a brief form with their name, address, and contact information. No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Fans can also sign up for reminder notifications to enter the sweepstakes during the promotion period.

According to the network’s rules, all fans entering the Dream Home 2024 must be a legal resident of the United States and at least 21 years of age. The promotion period is now open and ends at 5 p.m. Eastern time on February 15, 2024. The winner will be chosen around February 29, 2024, with the network reaching out to them sometime in March or April. According to the rules, the network will contact the winner either by phone, email, in writing, or an “ambush style” visit to the winner’s home, place of work, or another location.

HGTV holds multiple giveaways each year, with the latest being the Santa Fe-based Smart Home 2023, designed by Tiffany Brooks. HGTV’s Brian Patrick Flynn (who also designed the Dream Home 2024) surprised the winner Stacey at her work with the help of her boss and his wife.

The “ambush style” surprise brought Stacey to tears, as she mentioned having an upcoming surgery that she was worried about paying for until hearing that she won the sweepstakes, which included a cash prize of $100,000. Stacey’s boss also got her husband and daughter in their dental office at the time of the surprise without cluing them in on the surprise, making it a shock for the whole family.

HGTV is Letting Fans Vote on Past Dream Homes

Not only is HGTV letting fans enter to win this year’s Dream Home, the network is also giving fans a look back at Dream Homes from past years, all the way back to 1997. The voting takes place on the HGTV website and is divided into different categories, including exteriors, kitchens, laundry rooms, and more.

While fans may have their favorites of the past Dream Homes, social media users took a special liking to the Dream Home 2024 when the network shared a first look on Instagram on November 30.

“WOW I’m blown away this might be the best one yet! 😍” one fan commented on the network’s post.

“So beautiful this would be a Christmas miracle and the best Happy New Years,” another user added.

“I’ve been entering HGTV home giveaway about 25 years. Each and every home is uniquely made with so much character and beauty. If only this upcoming year will be mine. A girl…old lady.. can dream right? If only,” a third user wrote.

