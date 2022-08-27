‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Features Jasmine Roth’s ‘Toughest’ Client in Season 3

Jasmine Roth takes on her most personal project yet in the third season of “Help! I Wrecked My House.” The HGTV star will showcase her own renovation in the October 1, 2022 episode, TODAY reports.

“It’s called ‘Hazel’s Cozy Cabin,’ and it was for my family,” the 37-year-old told the publication. “It was actually not for a client — we were the client.”

She teased, “there’s a little bit more that goes with that that I’m excited to share with everybody.”

The special episode will document “the renovation of Jasmine’s dream cabin getaway in the San Bernardino National Forest,” according to HGTV.

In “Help! I Wrecked My House,” Roth rescues homeowners whose do-it-yourself projects went wrong. While the series debuted in October 2020, Roth had already made a name for herself on shows such as “Hidden Potential” and “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The Design Process Was a Family Affair

The design process for Roth’s cabin was a family affair, with Roth revealing to TODAY that her husband Brett is her “toughest client.”

“I love him, and we’re so lucky because we actually do have the same design preferences, which a lot of couples don’t have,” the “Rock the Block” winner explained. “I think that’s been hugely helpful in our relationship, but it’s still really hard.”

Her two-year-old daughter, Hazel, was also “interested” in the redesign, Roth told TODAY.

“She wants to know what’s happening,” the “Home Town Kickstart” designer added. “She wants to know paint colors. She’s all about it.”

While Roth’s family is her “hardest client to design for,” she still told TODAY she had fun.

Roth also told TODAY that she is excited to watch the new season with her family.

“Fall is the time that I get to spend with my family because for me, I’m not filming in the fall and we get to watch ‘Help! I Wrecked My House,’” she explained.

‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Restores a ‘1960s-Style House’ in the Season 3 Premiere

In the season 3 premiere, Roth will help a homeowner renovate “his father’s childhood home,” according to a press release.

“The dream to fully restore the 1960s-style house quickly became a nightmare when burnout and an unreliable contractor came into play,” per the episode description. “Jasmine will step in to revamp the unfinished rooms, including the kitchen, dining room and living room, transforming the home into a mid-century masterpiece that will be an ideal family home for generations to come.”

“Help! I Wrecked My House” returns with 10 new episodes in season 3.

“These are people that are reaching out and they’re saying, ‘Help. Literally, help. I wrecked my house,’” Roth told TODAY.

While she teased bigger transformations this season, Roth did admit to holding back her initial reaction to stay positive for homeowners. She added, “I want to go in and just figure out what the heck they did and then hopefully help them.”

Season 3 of “Help! I Wrecked My Home” kicks off on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. The series can be streamed on discovery+.

