HGTV Star Secretly Weds Longtime Partner

Jonathan Knight is a married man, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that he secretly wed his longtime beau, Harley Rodriguez.

When asked if he is married after using the term “husband,” Knight quipped, “That’s a big question. We may have and we may not have.”

“We did,” the 53-year-old relented after his ring was pointed out. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the couple from properly celebrating their nuptials, the publication added. But, as the New Kids On The Block singer teased, “It’s coming.”

Knight began dating the 49-year-old fitness trainer in 2008 and together they competed in season 26 of “The Amazing Race.” The couple became engaged during a 2016 trip to Africa.

Knight Proposed During an African Vacation

Knight announced their engagement during a November 2016 appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, “The Inner Circle.” McCarthy is married to his bandmate, Donnie Wahlberg.

“We’ve always considered ourselves a married couple, so we were in Africa. Our parents were there – our moms were there – and I just figured this was, this was the time to pop the question and make it official,” the “Farmhouse Fixer” explained.

He bought rings three weeks before their trip, with Rodriguez none the wiser. Then, in front of their mothers, Knight proposed during a nighttime raft dinner on the Zambezi River.

“With two guys, it’s always hard with like who proposes. Like, who asks?” he told McCarthy. “And I think that was our problem. The whole time I’ve been waiting for him to ask. He’s probably been waiting for me to ask. And it just gets to a point where it’s like, ‘okay, somebody’s got to do it.’”

Knight Stars in HGTV’s ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

When he is not touring, Knight is renovating farmhouses in New England. Season 2 of “Farmhouse Fixer” premiered in August 2022 on HGTV. It is also available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows Knight and designer Kristina Crestin as they revive “centuries-old New England farmhouses.” According to HGTV, this season, the longtime friends will “renovate old properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm.”

“It is so amazing,” Knight told Heavy. “I mean, season 1 was amazing. Season 2 is twice the fun. You know, we got to do a lot more houses this season. You know, me and Kristina just built our TV rapport a lot better.”

The pair admitted to finding their “groove” toward the end of their freshman outing.

“Season 1, you don’t know how professionally you need to be or you’re learning, like, what the TV show wants,” Crestin told Heavy. She added, “So this season with a lot more houses, being way busier, more filming, more geography, you know, certainly made things a challenge. But I think that we have so much fun this year and I think that’s going to translate on TV because we really realized like, ‘Great, let’s just be us. Let’s let people see our playfulness. Let’s let people see everything.’ And that made like, that made all the difference.”

