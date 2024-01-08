HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals Her ‘Miserable’ New Year’s Day: ‘Couldn’t Hold in the Tears’

What a difference a year makes. On January 6, 2024, HGTV star Jasmine Roth opened up via social media about how 2023 began with her in excruciating pain, marking the start of “one of the hardest years of my life.”

“I was miserable this time last year,” Roth wrote over an Instagram video of her on a plane, heading with her family — husband Brett and their three-year-old daughter Hazel — on a skiing trip in Japan.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star then detailed how she spent New Year’s Day in 2023, getting an emergency MRI for pain that she described as “all-consuming.”

Roth has revealed in recent months that she spent much of the year trying a wide variety of treatments for a herniated disk in her neck that has wreaked havoc on her life and work. But her new post describes in detail just how debilitating the pain has been.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jasmine Roth Admits Her Neck Injury ‘Completely Rocked My World’

While staying at their new winter home in Utah, Roth said she drove herself through a “blizzard” before the sun rose since Brett needed to stay at home with Hazel, to make it to her 7 a.m. emergency scan.

“I couldn’t hold in the tears as I drove through the dark,” Roth wrote in the caption of her post, describing her neck pain as “excruciating.”

She wrote, “In retrospect, I probably shouldn’t have been driving – my neck was completely immobile making it almost impossible for me to look left or right. The pain was all consuming.”

“I was scared of what the MRI would show,” Roth continued, “although the doctor had already told me my neck was injured.”

Roth first revealed her injury to fans in March 2023, as she was struggling to sleep and not permitted by her doctors to partake in favorite activities like snowboarding. In June, Roth told fans via social media that she’d undergone a surgical procedure to try to relieve the constant pain in her neck and thanked her HGTV team for “picking up the slack” while she was recovering.

She later shared that her neck injury occurred in the fall of 2022, while carrying Hazel nearly non-stop on a trip to see her family on the East Coast.

“By the time I made it back home to CA and went to see my orthopedic doctor,” Roth wrote, “it was clear something was seriously wrong. I don’t wish a herniated disk (mine is C5/C6) on anyone. It’s since been a journey of MRI’s, injections, tons of physical therapy, rest (possibly the hardest part 🤦), and pain.”

In Roth’s latest post, recalling her emergency MRI on New Year’s Day 2023, she wrote that she’s decided be open about how her injury “completely rocked my world” and how challenging the healing journey has been.

“Of the many lessons I’ve learned, my big takeaway was that our bodies remember,” she wrote. “I realized that I need to share my story and let go of some of the burden I’ve been carrying. I also learned to appreciate my health and that it’s ok to try to ‘have it all’.”

“To anyone currently living in pain,” she added, “please know you aren’t alone. It will get better, you are loved, you deserve to be healthy and you will find happiness.”

Jasmine Roth is Feeling Good Enough to Go Snowboarding in Japan

Though her neck injury kept her off the slopes for a period of time, Roth was excited to share with fans on January 6 that she, Brett and Hazel were heading to Japan on a snowboarding trip after “one of the hardest years of my life.”

She wrote, “I’m going into this year (and this Japanese vacation) with a full heart and my eyes forward toward what’s next. ❤️”

On Instagram on January 7, Roth began sharing some of the highlights of the trip they’ve just begun. It’s the fourth time to Japan for Roth and her husband, she shared, and the first one was when they were still “boyfriend and girlfriend,” calling it “the biggest trip either of us had ever been on.”

Roth shared a series of photos of their first day there, including eating buckwheat soba sets with at Soba Kaiseki Ichimura and miso for breakfast, as well as videos of Hazel choosing a simple blue sled over her snowboard out in the snow.

“A little tired, but so happy to be here in the snow,” she wrote over a family photo of them in her Instagram Stories.

Roth has shared more details of their trip in her Stories, including their 13-hour flight to Tokyo, followed by another two-hour flight to Sapporo.

According to PowderHounds, a “snow adventure” travel site, Sapporo is the fifth largest city in Japan and is known for its snowy winters and its ski and snowboard resorts. In 1972, it was the site of the Winter Olympics, becoming the first games held outside Western Europe or the United States.