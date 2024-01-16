Fans React to Jenn Todryk’s Fun Winter Wonderland Post

After a snowstorm rolled through Texas on January 15, HGTV’s Jenn Todryk posted a video capturing her winter wonderland fun.

The “No Demo Reno” star currently lives in Allen, Texas, where the town receives an average of just two inches of snow a year. So when an impressive cold front brought a band of snow showers into a large portion of Texas, Todryk made sure to make the most of the rare snowfall.

Todryk took to Instagram to upload a short video capturing her wintertime fun. “Snows gotta be like 5 feet deep out there 🤩🤣” Todryk jokingly commented. The video began with an excited Todryk staring out the widow with the caption, “When Texans see SNOW.”

As Todryk threw on her winter gear and skipped towards her front door, the video cut to her playing outside with her son, Von. In stark contrast to Todryk’s excitement, less than an inch of snow can be seen scattered on the ground in the video. But that didn’t stop the mother and son combo as they enjoyed what snow had fallen. The pair had a snowball fight, made snow angels, and then attempted to sled down a leaf-covered hill.

Afterward, they showed off their miniature snowman that they managed to scrape together from the snow.

Fans Share Their Favorite Winter Memories

After watching Jenn Todryk’s video, some fans took the chance to share their own personal winter stories. One fan offered up a comedic comment regarding their winter attire. “Texans also win worst dressed. 😂When it snows we are out in whatever we can find. My kids had socks on their hands and rain boots,” joked the fan.

Another fan noted the South’s lack of proper winter equipment. They questioned how Todryk was able to find a sled on such short notice. “But how do you even own a sled,” asked one curious fan. “I’m in Louisiana and my kids are currently outside sledding on cookie sheets!🤣”

Other fans took Todryk’s post as an opportunity to reminisce about their favorite memories. “I’m from IL and lived in Dallas for about a year,” wrote a fan. “It snowed one day and my [work] called me to tell me I didn’t have to drive in… it was a dusting of snow and I was so confused 😂😂”

Todryk then commented on her post, making a self-deprecating joke about Texans. She asked her followers to, “Tag a Texan! Or someone who likes to make fun of us…. 😂”

Jenn Todryk Aims to be ‘More Authentic’

Play

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of “No Demo Reno” in September 2023, Todryk spoke to TV Insider about her experience on her popular HGTV show. According to Todryk, while the uptick in business made her life more hectic, she wouldn’t change a thing. “It can be very stressful at times, especially anything in construction these days in Texas where it’s booming and crazy,” she said.

Despite the increased stress, Todryk values just how much has changed since “No Demo Reno” debuted in 2021. “The experience has been wild. It has been fun and always evolving. I know Season 3 is definitely different from Season 1, all in great and positive ways.”

For Todryk, making a change to her show’s tone was important to her in order to show her more authentic self. “I became an executive producer in season 2 and was for season 3 as well,” said Todryk. “I had the ability to change the tone a little bit and evolve the show into something that was more authentic to myself and my personality. I think it’s the best part of the changes we’ve made.