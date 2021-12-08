EXCLUSIVE: Dave & Jenny Marrs Tease ‘Really Special’ Project on This Season of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

On HGTV’s hit show “Fixer to Fabulous,” Jenny and Dave Marrs have been renovating houses around their town of Bentonville Arkansas. Speaking with Heavy, the couple revealed fans will soon get to see one of their most meaningful projects yet.

“We get to renovate Jenny’s sister and brother-in-law because they actually moved here from Colorado,” Dave explained to Heavy, revealing the episode will air later in the season. He added, “It was really special – really big renovation – but it was special because it was family.”

This is not their first time working with family. Just last season they worked on the home of Jenny’s parents after they moved to West Arkansas from Florida.

“It was just such a wonderful episode because the whole family got to be there and got to celebrate together and, you know, we – it’s always more pressure when you’re doing you know, a home for, for your parents or your siblings,” Dave explained. “You know, someone that you’re near and dear to because, you know, you put that pressure on yourself to make sure it’s as perfect as it can possibly be. And, you know, to see her parents like just come and enjoy that the way that they did was – it was super, super special.”

The parents of five – sharing 11-year-old twins Nathan and Ben, 9-year-old Sylvie, 7-year-old Charlotte and 3-year-old Luke – wrapped filming on season 3 of “Fixer to Fabulous” on December 5, 2021. Jenny marked the “bittersweet” milestone on Instagram.

Filming ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Amid a Pandemic Presented New Challenges

This season was filmed amid a pandemic, creating a new set of challenges.

“Making sure everyone is healthy and safe has been obviously the first priority for us and our crew and our homeowners and everyone involved,” Jenny explained to Heavy. “But then, on top of that, we’re dealing with tons of shortages and certain supply issues and just, yeah, all of the time to get products.”

She added, “It’s already hard because of the timelines we’re working on with the show but the pandemic has definitely amplified that aspect.”

After 3 Seasons the Couple Feels More Comfortable on Camera

Despite the hurdles, in some ways, filming season 3 was the easiest yet for the couple.

As Dave told to Heavy, “You’re wondering, like ‘Am I doing stuff right? Like, Do they need it a different way?’ You know, after three seasons now, we just kind of do life.”

As he explained, they are now comfortable facing and talking to the camera and knowing what production wants. Calling their crew “like family,” Dave added, “Even though we’ve added more and more episodes, it has, I feel like, you know, the relationship with them and with the homeowners has become easier because you know, we all, we all have a job to do and what the others are needing to get their jobs done as well.”

They will also be seen in the upcoming holiday special “Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise” on December 14 and the next season of “Rock the Block.” Until then, new episodes of “Fixer to Fabulous” air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV and are available to stream the same day on discovery+.

