Will ‘Rock The Block’ Return for Season 3?

Fans of “Rock The Block” are in luck. HGTV announced its hit renovation series will return for a third season in 2022.

Ty Pennington will once again host while four new teams of “powerhouse experts” face-off over six weeks with a budget of $225,000 “to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design,” according to a Discovery press release.

“Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of ‘Rock the Block,’” HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Development, Betsy Sanner Ayala, said in the press release. “This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown.”

Season 3 of “Rock The Block” will film in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Season 3 of ‘Rock The Block’ Will Feature 4 New Teams of HGTV Stars

The upcoming season of “Rock The Block” will see four new teams of HGTV stars compete.

Among the competitors are twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the stars of “Unsellable Houses” which premiered in February 2020. The pair confirmed the news through their Lamb & Co Instagram account, writing, “BIG NEWS!!! Many of you guessed it! We are so excited to announce that we will be competing on Season 3 of @hgtv ’s Rock the Block!”

Their “Rock The Block” foe Jenny Marrs commented “neighbors!” on their post with heart and praising hands emojis. She will be joined by her husband, Dave. Their show “Fixer to Fabulous” sees “the husband-wife duo overhaul some of Northwest Arkansas’ oldest homes, from rickety Victorian estates to crumbling Colonials, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm,” according to HGTV.

“Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are coming from Detroit to join the renovation competition. When announcing the news, Bynum shared a photo with Shea Hicks Whitfield. In the caption, he called joining “Rock The Block” a “dream come true!”

Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson of the upcoming HGTV series, “Married to Real Estate,” round out the competition. Sherrod is known for her work on “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins.” She shared a behind-the-scenes clip from filming “Rock The Block” on Instagram, writing, “The shenanigans have begun already. Someone broke our sound mixer so we can’t film. We are investigating everyone at this point.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Won ‘Rock The Block’ Season 2

The winner of the upcoming season will join the ranks of Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt who won season 2 of “Rock The Block.” According to HGTV, the “100 Day Dream Home” stars earned the highest appraisal value for their Dallas, Georgia renovation.

“Hidden Potential” star Jasmine Roth won season 1. According to HGTV, her Los Angeles-based renovation had an appraisal value of $1,020,000.

“My strategy during this entire competition was to save money on the master suite and kitchen so that I could spend big on the rest of the house,” Roth told HGTV. “Even after installing the pool, I had a lot of money left over so I could go all out, earn the highest appraisal and win this thing.”

