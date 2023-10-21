HGTV Moves Up Premiere Date of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV announced the season five renewal of “Fixer to Fabulous” in June 2023, stating in a press release that the new season was slated to premiere in early 2024. Now, in an October 19 press release, the network has changed its plans.

HGTV announced Jenny and Dave Marrs’ hit series was being pushed up, with season five now set to premiere on Tuesday, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The fifth season will include 16 episodes.

In their latest announcement, the network shared that the premiere would follow the Marrses as they help give a home makeover to a family friend inspired by their time abroad. The “English cottage-inspired” renovation hits a bump in the road when Jenny and Dave discover the crawl space is filled with water, but fans will have to tune in to see how they adapt.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Can’t Wait to Show Off Their Hard Work

Jenny shared her own premiere date announcement in an October 19 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “We’ve been working all year on these renovations and can’t wait to share them with you all. This season, we renovate a home for dear friends, a wedding takes place on the show and we tackle our most personal renovation to date! We’ll share new animals, new families, and a lot of laughter.”

Jenny also shared her hopes for the new season of “Fixer to Fabulous”. She added in the caption that she wishes “our show is a light in this dark world. The privilege of being invited into your living room each week is not one we take lightly and we sincerely hope you walk away each Tuesday inspired and encouraged to make your home a beautiful reflection of you and your family. 🤍”

Fans shared their excitement over the “Fixer to Fabulous”‘ premiere news on Jenny’s post.

“Too excited!! Jenny and Dave are the absolute best!!” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait! We’re always excited to see what y’all do and definitely appreciate the positive and ‘feel good’ energy from the show and your family,” another user added.

“I need your show!!! ❤️it brings a sense of comfort on a crappy day,” a third fan shared.

One user, fellow HGTV host Kristina Crestin (from “Farmhouse Fixer”), was blown away by the number of episodes (and renovations) the Marrses tackled, commenting “Sixteen !!! HOW do you do it !! ❤️” to which Jenny responded, “I’m tired. Hahaha”.

‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’ Expected to Premiere in 2024

Although their main series premiere was pushed up, fans will still have to wait until the new year for the premiere of the Marrses spin-off series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

HGTV announced the “Italiano” spin-off when they originally renewed “Fixer to Fabulous” for season five, sharing that the four-episode mini-series will see the couple traveling to the Tuscan countryside to help one of their friends restore and renovate a centuries-old villa. The spin-off is slated for a 2024 premiere, with no changes announced by the network.

Jenny and Dave have been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at their Italian renovation, which they moved their family overseas this past Summer to spend time working on.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Welcomes New Additions to Family