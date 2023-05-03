Jenny Marrs Reflects on Full Circle Moment

Jenny Marrs has come full circle, revealing on Instagram that she and her husband Dave returned to Italy years after their first visit for a secret project.

“We first visited Italy sixteen years ago,” she captioned now-and-then photos of the couple. “We stayed in the dreamy village of Greve in Chianti and absolutely fell in love with the culture, the people, the language and the food.”

As she revealed in her Instagram Story, she has been carrying the same leather journal for every Italian trip since 2007. “At the time, I wrote in my worn leather travel journal, ‘this place is magical. Somehow, it feels both foreign and familiar, as though my soul is connected to this soil. I can only dream of coming back again and again and again,’” Jenny wrote.

Her dream came true, returning to that same village on May 2, 2023.

Dave and Jenny rose to fame renovating houses around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas on “Fixer to Fabulous,” which premiered in 2019. They have since become HGTV staples, starring in the spinoff “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Home,” competing on “Rock the Block” and teaming up with Ben and Erin Napier for “Home Town Takeover.” For months they have been teasing a special project in Italy.

They met with the mayor of Greve “to discuss a project we’re working on for our friends here whom we met on that very first trip. Sometimes, life surprises you in the most magical ways. 🤍✨” Jenny wrote. “(I can’t wait to spill the beans on what we’re working on. I’m told I can share soon. 😉)”

Her comment section was flooded by excited fans waiting for her announcement. Among them was their fellow network star, Alison Victoria, who wrote, “🙌🙌🙌”

When one follower commended her for being supportive of small towns and travel, she responded, “Aww thank you! I definitely feel most at home in small towns which is why I think I love this place so much! It’s the sweetest, small town where people look out for their neighbors lovingly!”

Jenny Marrs Teased Her ‘Dream Project’ in December 2022

Dave and Jenny first teased their Italian “dream project” on Instagram in December 2022.

“So very excited to tell you all about @jennymarrs and my next project!!” Dave captioned a photo of the couple by a carousel. “And yes, it’s in Europe because I don’t wear a scarf anywhere else. Stay tuned!”

Fans theorized about what the project could be in her comment section. As one follower wrote, “Nice! In the future are we going to get to see a ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italy Edition’? That would truly be epic.😁”

She did not confirm or deny, she simply responded, “😉❤️.”

Jenny Marrs Confessed the Couple Is ‘Likely in Over Our Heads’

The parents of five – sharing twins Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 11, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3 – have flown back-and-forth from their farm to Italy.

During one of those trips, Jenny mused about starting the project.

“Yes, we are likely in over our heads with sooooo much to learn and so many what-if’s looming and doubts surfacing and questions mounting,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram in February. “But, we are in this together and know exactly who is at the helm.”

Right now, the couple can be seen renovating homes and businesses in Fort Morgan, Colorado on season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” which kicked off on April 23, 2023. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Claps Back at Social Media ‘Trolls’