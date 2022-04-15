How to Stay in Dave & Jenny Marrs’ New Bed & Breakfast

Dave and Jenny Marrs will soon welcome guests to the historic home they transformed into a bed and breakfast, as featured in “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” The Welcome Inn is located in Rogers, Arkansas, near the couple’s community of Bentonville.

According to its website, the “historic 1870’s house was transformed into a beautiful retreat” which can “accommodate up to 8 people in 3 comfortable bedrooms each with en suite bathroom.”

The Welcome Inn is currently accepting reservations through Airbnb starting on May 4, 2022, though the soonest date still available is in July. Bookings are for the entire house with a minimum stay of two nights. Stays can only start on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Airbnb lists the price at $788 per night, though some days are listed at $745 per night.

The Welcome Inn Features a Double Story Front Porch, Bourbon Room & Wine Cellar

The Airbnb listing describes the property’s amenities, which include, “double story front porches with outdoor seating” and “the wrap-around back porch with swing and rocking chairs.”

The inn’s description continues, “The one acre property features multiple outdoor entertaining, dining and seating areas amid formal gardens, mature trees, and a picturesque working chicken coop.”

Inside the bed and breakfast are a living room, formal dining room, bourbon room, wine cellar and kitchen featuring, “a five burner gas stove with griddle and oven, Smeg refrigerator/freezer, and is well appointed with amenities to prepare a gourmet meal.”

The couple has partnered with Saving Grace NWA, a local nonprofit, to develop a hospitality training program for young women aging out of foster care or facing homelessness, per thewelcomeinn.co. As the inn’s website explains, the program “involves working at the Welcome Inn and caring for the home, the gardens, the guests and, of course, the chickens.”

The Welcome Inn Hosted a Mini ‘Rock the Block’ Reunion

The Welcome Inn recently hosted a mini “Rock the Block” reunion. The “Fixer to Fabulous” stars welcomed their former competitors Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas for a test run of the bed and breakfast in April 2022.

“Feels like old times on the block!!” Bynum wrote on Instagram about their stay. “Was amazing to see these two. We always laugh way too hard and drink too much bourbon but life is short. The Welcome Inn is a must see! 10/10 would stay again!”

Thomas added on his Instagram, “We had a GREAT stay at Dave and Jenny’s new project The Welcome Inn! The house is beautiful, it’s perfectly appointed for a comfy stay, and of course Dave and Jenny were the best hosts ever. Thanks for letting us ‘test’ it out for you @jennymarrs. lll be a tester anytime lol.”

The couples faced off on season 3 of the HGTV competition series, both losing to Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod of “Married to Real Estate.” Twins Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses” also competed.

Each team had six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate one of four identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. The winning house was appraised at $931,000.

