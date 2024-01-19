Jenny Marrs Has a ‘Shameless Request’ for Fans

HGTV star Jenny Marrs released her first book, “House + Love = Home”, in November 2023, and now the “Fixer to Fabulous” star is asking her fans for some help.

“Hey friends! Super shameless request… if you read my book and loved it would you consider writing a review online (wherever you purchased it)? I’m still learning about the publishing world but it seems reviews are pretty important for an author. I would be immensely grateful!!! ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️,” Jenny captioned a January 18 Instagram story.

Jenny Marrs Shared Her Book Journey With Fans

Jenny brought fans along her entire book journey on social media, from announcing the book title and showing off the cover to receiving her first copies. She shared a post on August 11, 2023, after a shipment of sample copies of her book arrived at the Marrs family home in Bentonville, Arkansas.

In her video post, Jenny showed her and her husband Dave Marrs’ children the book, flashing family photos to them, and even sticking her nose between the pages to smell her book for the first time.

“A sample copy of my book arrived in my mailbox today. There is just something about holding the physical pages that makes it feel a teeny bit more real. For so long, I quietly chipped away at the seemingly insurmountable mountain of writing an entire book,” Jenny wrote in her caption.

One thing that helped her climb the “mountain” that was writing the book was advice from her fellow HGTV-star-turned-author Erin Napier. In an interview with Heavy, Jenny mentioned that Erin told her to write the book with her children in mind. “When I was writing, and I was like ‘How did you find time, how did you do this?’ It’s so overwhelming when you think about finding the time but also thinking about critics reading it. She was like ‘Don’t think about them. Just think about writing it to your kids.’ So that’s what I did, and that was wonderful advice from her.”

Fans Give Their Thoughts on ‘House + Love = Home’

Jenny shared an excerpt from her book in a January 18 Instagram post. The passage spoke about how she hopes her children look back on their childhood fondly and remember the love and joy that surrounded them, and she paired the passage with a photo of her and Dave’s daughter Charlotte smiling and playing with one of their family dogs.

Fans chimed into Jenny’s comment section to share their thoughts about her book and the photo of Charlotte she shared.

“I’m working my way through your beautiful book, and am enjoying the way it pours life into a home. Feelings and vision for a future of love for ones home seems far more important to me than the latest trends, or a class on classic interior design,” one fan wrote.

“Certainly enjoying your book that was a Christmas present,” another user commented.

“This picture of Char is just stunning! Loooooook at her beautiful face! And the JOY! Living the dream right here with this happy girl,” a third fan added.

