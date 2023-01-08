Jenny Marrs Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jenny Marrs is setting the record straight. The HGTV star responded to plastic surgery speculation in her Instagram Story on January 7, 2023.

The 43-year-old shared a screenshot of Surprise Sport’s article, “Did Jenny Marrs Get Her Lips Done? Plastic Surgery Before And After Photos.” The publication claims she alluded to getting a procedure on Instagram.

What was believed to be lip filler was actually an allergic reaction, the “Fixer to Fabulous” star explained on Instagram.

“I’ve been waiting for it!” Jenny wrote in her Instagram Story. “NO I did NOT get ‘my lips done’. I had a terrible allergic reaction last year that took months to heal. It was such a nightmare and was so so painful. My lips were swollen and it hurt to talk and eat. I cried every day when we filmed because it hurt so badly to alk. I was in and out of doctors trying everything. It just took time to heal (plus steroids).”

As the “Rock the Block” alum explained on Instagram, she has long been allergic to synthetic mint and came into contact with it despite being “super cautious.”

Jenny came across the allergen in toothpaste, she explained on Instagram. She added, “Somehow (assuming one of my kids accidentally did some on my toothbrush?) it came in contact with me and I reacted pretty instantly.”

Jenny rose to fame alongside her husband Dave on HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous.” The couple renovates historic homes around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Team Up with Ben & Erin Napier on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Next up, the duo is partnering with Ben and Erin Napier to transform the community of Fort Morgan, Colorado for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover.”

“We are here in Fort Morgan, Colorado and this community and the stories we will get to share this season are truly inspiring,” Jenny announced on Instagram in July 2022. “This show is a reminder that there is a lot of good still out there in the world. We can all make a difference and we can all lend a hand to a neighbor in need. I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town!”

The series will follow the two couples as they make over Fort Morgan by renovating private residences, public gathering spaces and businesses. In season 1, the Napiers transformed Wetumpka, Alabama.

Season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” is expected to premiere later this year.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Tease Project in Italy

Dave and Jenny are going international.

“So very excited to tell you all about @jennymarrs and my next project!!” Dave teased on Instagram in December 2022. “And yes, it’s in Europe because I don’t wear a scarf anywhere else. Stay tuned!”

Their fans speculated what the couple could be up to.

“Nice!” an Instagram follower commented on one of Jenny’s posts. “In the future are we going to get to see a ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italy Edition’? That would be truly epic. [smile emoji]”

While Jenny did not confirm nor deny, she did respond with winking and red heart emojis.

