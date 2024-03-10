Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates Opening of Newest Store

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk surprised fans in December 2023 when she announced that her brick-and-mortar shop, Two Chicks District Co., would be reopening in Noblesville, Indiana months after the news that her Indianapolis shop would be closing its doors at the end of 2023.

Now, in a March 8 Instagram post from her Two Chicks and a Hammer account, Starsiak Hawk is giving fans an update after her new shop in the suburbs has officially been open for one week, as well as celebrating all the hard work that went into bringing this new location to life.

“Hey there, Noblesville! 🎉 Our new store has been open for one week now and we are beyond thrilled with the warm welcome we have received from this amazing community. We can’t thank you enough for your support and for making us feel right at home. ❤️,” the former “Good Bones” host opened her caption.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Grateful to Those Who Have Supported Her New Store

According to Starsiak Hawk’s caption, the new store has been a success in its first week, with word of its opening spreading all across Noblesville. She continued on in her caption, “From the moment we opened our doors, we have been blown away by the buzz and excitement that has surrounded our store. It has been an absolute joy to meet so many of you and to see firsthand how much this city has to offer. We are so grateful to be a part of this community and can’t wait to continue serving you for years to come.”

Starsiak Hawk also wanted to make it clear that she is just as committed to Noblesville as the town has been to her, writing a promise to her patrons at the end of her caption.

“We are passionate about providing you with the best possible shopping experience and we are always looking for ways to improve. So if you have any feedback or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments below. Your satisfaction is our top priority and we are committed to earning your loyalty every day. Thank you again, Noblesville, for such a warm welcome. We look forward to serving you and your families for years to come! ✨,” she added.

Fans of Starsiak Hawk and Noblesville natives alike took to the comment section to welcome Starsiak Hawk and Two Chicks District Co. to their town, with comments reading, “Welcome to Noblesville! Can’t wait to visit the store!” and “Happy to have you and your beautiful store as our neighbor.”

The Mayor of Noblesville Visited Mina Starsiak Hawk’s New Store

In a February 23 Instagram post, just ahead of the Two Chicks opening date, the city of Noblesville shared a photo of Mina arm-in-arm with the town’s mayor, Chris Jensen, as an official welcome to their city.

The post’s caption read, “Mayor Jensen and the City of Noblesville team are excited to welcome @mina_starsiak_hawk and her team @twochicksdistrictco to downtown #Noblesville! They’re a great addition to our authentic and unmatched community!”

“I am super excited to come visit your store with my mom in the town I grew up in! Welcome to Noblesville ☺️,” one fan wrote.

