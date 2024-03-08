Dave Marrs Builds Home for Newest Addition to Family Farm

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” wrapped its 5th season on March 5 with its most personal renovation to date. In the final episode, Jenny and Dave Marrs became their own clients as they worked on some renovation projects in their own home. Not only that, the episode followed the family’s decision to bring a horse, Sadie, onto their family farm at the insistence of their daughter Charlotte.

“Turns out getting a horse, you also need a horse house,” Dave said in the episode. In a March 7 Instagram post, Dave took fans behind the scenes of his work to build their family’s horse, Sadie, a stable, with the help of his three sons, twins Ben and Nathan, and youngest child Luke.

“As you all saw on season finale of #fixertofab, we got a horse! I know I said ‘never, ever,’ but my girls won out. Sadie immediately became a family favorite, but needed a home. Building the stable was quite a bit of work but we got the kids involved, and our ‘homeowner’ Sadie had zero complaints with the finished product 😂😂. Hope you all loved the episode as much as our family,” Dave captioned his post.

Fans React to Emotional ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Finale

Fans took to Dave’s comment section to share their reactions to the Marrs family’s newest addition, as well as their finale renovation.

“So so happy the horse got a good home and charlotte is happy and taking good care of the horse👍 👍 👍 👍 ☺️,” one user wrote.

“Loved this! You’re an amazing craftsman and a true blessing to your family (and extended family – your fans!) 😊 ❤️,” another fan shared.

“I’ve watched it now 3 times. So good!!!! It’s sad Joe is retiring we’ll miss him for he was always a part of everything. But on another note, congratulations to Joe. He earned it ❤️,” a third fan wrote. This comment referred to the finale announcement that the Marrses’ go-to carpenter and longtime friend Joe Looney was retiring.

Many users shared this sentiment, with other comments reading, “I was a mess watching this episode! I loved every minute! We will miss Joe, 🥰” and “Loved the episode. Sad Joe is retiring, but happy for him at the same time. 💕 🤣 🇺🇸”

The Marrses Will Be Back on HGTV Soon With ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’

“❤️ ❤️ Awesome episode! Glad the boys helped out as many hands make light(er) work. Luke sure had a good time doing demo! Can’t wait to see the Italy episodes,” another fan wrote on Dave’s post.

Viewers excited for the Marrs family’s spinoff series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” (which sees Jenny and Dave take their family overseas to work on a renovation project on a centuries-old villa in the Italian countryside) won’t have to wait long for the premiere. HGTV announced the six-episode miniseries would begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“May this new series bring joy and delight and blessings into the world. We can’t wait for you to watch the six episodes series, ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’,” Jenny wrote in the caption of a February 12 Instagram post that featured a montage of photos and videos from her time in Italy.

