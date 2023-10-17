Jenny Marrs Gets Some Advice From Erin Napier

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is getting ready for the release of her first book, “House + Love = Home” which comes out on November 14, 2023.

Ahead of her book’s release, Jenny and her husband Dave Marrs spoke with Heavy to promote their new “Daikin Sustainability Series”, which premiered on HGTV on October 9, and Jenny revealed some advice she received from another HGTV star and a good friend of hers, Erin Napier.

Hear what wisdom Napier had to share below.

Erin Napier Told Jenny Marrs to Focus on Writing Her Book to Her Children

Jenny first told Heavy about her inspiration for writing “House + Love = Home”, saying that “the book is about encouraging people to find beauty all around them, and not to feel […] overwhelmed by all of the information out there in the world, like ‘I’m not good enough, my house doesn’t measure up, oh Instagram, Pinterest, whatever.’ But really making your home a reflection of who you are.”

Jenny shared that while her book includes photos of her and Dave’s home and encouraging words for homeowners to make their space their own, it also includes personal essays about their family, and stories of their life together. “It’s kind of a letter to my kids. Stories about them, and things that I want them to remember or that I want them to have. So it’s really something that I feel like at the end of the day I wrote for them.”

Jenny went on to say that writing the book with her kids in mind “was something Erin had encouraged me [to do] early on. When I was writing, and I was like ‘How did you find time, how did you do this?’ It’s so overwhelming when you think about finding the time but also thinking about critics reading it. She was like ‘Don’t think about them. Just think about writing it to your kids.’ So that’s what I did, and that was wonderful advice from her.”

Jenny Marrs’ Kitchen is Featured in Erin Napier’s Latest Book

Not only did Napier help Jenny with her first book, but the “Fixer to Fabulous” star returned the favor when she provided photos of her family’s kitchen for Napier’s third book, “Heirloom Rooms”, which came out in October 2023.

The goal of Napier’s book was similar to Jenny’s, as she was hoping to showcase photos of lived-in homes, providing a warmer view of home than a perfectly cleaned and staged photo may provide. To do this, Napier reached out to some of her friends, family members, and fellow HGTV stars to include photos of their own homes in her book, and Jenny was happy to help out, as she confirmed in an October 16 Instagram post.

“When @erinapier asked me to share a meaningful object in my kitchen for her new book, I chose the gold-foiled print of Grandma Marrs’ Strawberry Shortcake recipe. It is one of my most beloved possessions. It represents all of the lessons we learned from her while in the kitchen together, the place she felt most at home. She loved preparing meals for her family and hospitality was her love language. Every time I glance over while stirring a pot of soup on the stove and glimpse her handwriting framed next to me, I smile. 🤍” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption alongside photos of her kitchen that included a look at her youngest son, Luke watching a video at the kitchen counter next to a half-eaten apple.

