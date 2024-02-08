Jeremiah Brent Celebrates Career Milestone in New Post

HGTV star Jeremiah Brent is a veteran designer with over a decade of experience in the field. Brent marked a major milestone in his design career in a February 2 Instagram post, the anniversary of opening his own business.

“In the blink of an eye – 12 years goes by so quickly! Celebrating another chapter of @jeremiahbrentdesign. Cheers to those who keep me inspired everyday — my Executive Design Director @holly.hayden.taylor, our team, our clients, and our insanely talented vendors. To 12 more! Xx,” Brent captioned his post.

Brent’s post included a photo of himself, present day, sitting in a chair and smiling directly towards the camera. The next two slides showcase an old Polaroid photo of Brent from 12 years ago, in 2012. The younger Brent is seen carrying boxes, bags, and furniture on a busy street corner.

Fans React to Jeremiah Brent’s Throwback Post

Fans took to Brent’s comment section to share their thoughts on his throwback to 2012 as well as his decade-plus design career.

“Congratulations on 12 incredible years!!! 🖤 🖤 🖤 🖤 @jeremiahbrent @jeremiahbrentdesign YOU ARE SUPREME!” Brent’s Executive Design Director Holly Hayden Taylor commented.

“Congrats Jer!! Always inspired by your vision. Thank you for allowing the walls to have a moment in your spaces 🤍 🤍 🤍,” one user wrote.

“You’re inspired every day Jeremiah by great pple , but it is really because of you that you’re a success and a fab guy in all ways …. Truth,” another fan added.

“Your work is beyond inspiring. I can’t stop fixating on all the details and untraditional moments. Thank you for sharing!” a third fan added.

“Awesome picture of you! You have great face structure and good looks!” another fan wrote.

While Brent has many fans who admire his work and take inspiration from his eye for design, one of his biggest fans is his husband and frequent collaborator Nate Berkus. Berkus is frequently shouting out Brent’s designs on his own Instagram page, and he did just that in a February 7 post.

“In our NYC home, @Jeremiahbrent found a style that combines our individual styles – the entryway is covered with a reclaimed black and white Spanish tile that we both love and have featured in many of our homes together,” Berkus wrote alongside photos of the pair’s New York home’s entryway.

Jeremiah Brent’s Book is Almost Here

In his own February 7 post, Brent shared some of the inspiring thoughts that drove him to write his first book, “The Space That Keeps You” which comes out on February 20.

“I have always been fascinated by the WHY….⁠ Design, location, memories — What is that makes a home ‘The Space That Keeps You’?⁠ These are just a few of the factors that I explored while writing my new book. Two years later, I am so excited to share these transformative discoveries with you.⁠ Just two weeks…I cannot wait to hear what it is about YOUR space…that keeps you,” Brent captioned his post.

“Looking forward to your book. Thank you for teaching the world about making places beautiful and creating moments 🙌 🔥 👏 ❤️,” one fan commented.

