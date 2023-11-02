HGTV’s Jonathan Knight Makes ‘Awesome’ Career Announcement

Jonathan Knight‘s ready to go back in time. The HGTV star will return to his roots next summer, performing with New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) as they recreate their sold-out 1990 “Magic Summer” concert tour. The 40-city tour kicks off in June 2024.

To announce the upcoming tour, the “Farmhouse Fixer” star and his bandmates filmed a video in which the dolls made in their likeness back in 1990 come to life. Knight, who quit NKOTB in 1994 before the group wound up disbanding, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he thought the video concept was “weird” at first, but that it turned out to be an “awesome” move.

Knight and his bandmates, including his brother Jordan Knight, first reunited 15 years ago, releasing the 2008 album “The Block Revisited,” which they have now re-released with additional songs.

Here’s what you need to know:

To announce the upcoming tour, the Knight brothers and the rest of NKOTB — Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Joey Mcintyre — filmed a video in which they dressed just like their 1990 dolls.

In the video, they’re seen helping a young fan, played by social media influencer Brittany Nicole, finish all her homework and chores. The video also features a cameo from 90s star Andrea Barber, who appeared on “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

As the guys think of ways they can help the young fan in the video, Jonathan gives a nod to his HGTV role by offering, “I could build something!” He is later seen putting together and painting a model of the solar system for her school project.

“That was, like, super fun filming that,” Knight told “Entertainment Tonight” in a November 1 interview with the band. “I love that now with social media, you can do creative ways to announce tours and stuff like that. When I first heard about it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is…this is weird.’ But when it was done, it was awesome!”

General ticket sales for the 40-city tour, which kicks off June 14, begin on November 3 at 10 a.m. local time in each market via the Live Nation website. The tour will also feature 90s icons Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Jonathan Knight Left New Kids on the Block in 1994 to Renovate Houses

After skyrocketing to fame with NKOTB in the late 80s, Jonathan Knight quit the group in 1994 because he hated having to hide the fact he was gay from fans, he told Lance Bass on his “Frosted Tips” podcast in January.

“There were a few reasons,” he said. “Number one, being a young gay kid, I was frustrated and wanted to get on with my own life. The other reason, it just felt like (NKOTB) was not going anywhere and I just wanted to be home.”

Knight found a new passion in home renovation and spent years out of the spotlight, fixing up farmhouses on the east coast. Though the band reunited in 2008 and has performed on and off ever since, he continued to work on homes as his main source of fulfilment and income.

His HGTV show premiered in 2021 and was recently renewed for a third season, according to Deadline, which will debut in 2024.

“Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years,” Knight said in a statement. “It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”