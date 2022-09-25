Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel’s $11.7 Million LA Dream Home

HGTV star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel live in their dream home in Los Angeles. According to property records, they bought the house together in July 2020 for $9.5 million. The couple began dating in 2019. In 2022, they moved in to the house together after a major renovation, Drew Scott said on social media.

Scott used to live with his brother and “The Property Brothers” co-star Drew Scott in a home they still co-own in Las Vegas. Drew Scott now also lives in Los Angeles, with his wife and infant son, in a $3.4 million home they purchased and re-modeled in a special spinoff series on HGTV. The brothers additionally own another home on the same street as Drew Scott’s home.

The 5-Bedroom House Is a ‘1938 Georgian-Style Home

Play

Inside Zooey Deschanel and ‘Property Brother’s’ Jonathan Scott’s ‘dream home’ | New York Post Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott revealed earlier this month that they had purchased a Los Angeles “dream home.” And true to the brand, they plan on completely renovating before they actually move in. The “Property Brothers” star and “New Girl” actress purchased a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property in July 2020 for $9.5 million, records show. Now,… 2022-01-31T15:19:16Z

In the winter 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine, Scott wrote about the house he bought alongside his movie and TV-star girlfriend. He said it is a “1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.” It is located in the Brentwood neighrborhood of Los Angeles.

According to a real estate listing viewed by Heavy, the house has 6.5 baths and is just over 6,300 square feet. It also features a pool and tennis courts along with a guest house, according to the real estate listing.

Play

Inside The Design: The Park House Intro – Jonathan Scott Take a sneak peak inside the design of Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's home, better known as The Park House. Learn more about The Park House and see more gorgeous photos at drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/. 2022-07-05T19:55:01Z

Jonathan Scott added, ” As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

His “New Girl” star girlfriend told People in early 2022, “”his is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

After Their Renovations, Jonathan Scott & Deschanel’s Home Is Valued at $11.7 Million, Property Records Show

Play

Inside The Design: The Park House – Before and Afters Enjoy before and after footage of the home Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel renovated and share – affectionately called The Park House. For more about the Park House, visit drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/. 2022-07-29T14:42:18Z

Like his brother’s LA house, Jonathan Scott and Deschanel renovated the home they purchased together from top to bottom. According to property records, the house is now valued at $11.7 million, according to Redfin.

They worked on it for more than two years, Deschanel told People, “It was really hands-on for both of us. Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home.” Scott told People, “It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment.

Jonathan Scott shared several videos from inside the home before, during and after the renovation work. In the first video, which can be seen above, Scott showed off before and after photos from the property. In another video, Scott revealed how they gave their home an “eco-everything” design.

Play

Inside The Design: The Park House – Before and Afters Enjoy before and after footage of the home Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel renovated and share – affectionately called The Park House. For more about the Park House, visit drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/. 2022-07-29T14:42:18Z

Scott also showed “The Property Brothers” fans the tile inside the home. He said Deschanel picked “about 75%” of the tile inside the house. “I do trust her,” he said.

Play

Inside The Design: Tour of Tile – The Park House Take a tile tour through The Park House with Jonathan Scott as he shares how he and Zooey Deschanel picked the perfect tile for their recently renovated home. See more of the Park House at drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/. Featured in this video: Titlebar – tilebar.com/ 2022-07-27T17:46:28Z

Scott also gave a glimpse of their new kitchen in another video, calling it the “heart of the home.”

Play

Heart of the Home – Kitchen: The Park House Explore Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's kitchen in their newly-renovated home as Jonathan shares how they chose the special touches for this special space. See more: drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/ Featured in this video: Marvel Cabinetry – marvelcabinetry.com/ 2022-07-13T17:50:15Z

He also showed off their main suite, which he called “Zooey’s zone.”

Play

Inside The Design: Main Suite & Zooey's Zone – The Park House Jonathan Scott gives an exclusive tour of his and Zooey Deschanel's main suite bedroom and bathroom, as well as Zooey's Zone – craft room and office. See more: drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/ Featured in this video: Circa Lighting – circalighting.com/ Meljac – meljac.com/en/products/ EMTEK – emtek.com/ Signature Hardware – signaturehardware.com/ Scott Living by Restonic – drewandjonathan.com/ Scott Living… 2022-07-22T15:30:07Z

Another video explored the entertaining spaces in the renovated house, featuring the family room, pool and solarium.

Play

Inside The Design: Entertaining Spaces – The Park House Walk through the Park House with Jonathan Scott as he reveals the spaces where he and Zooey Deschanel like to host guests and share their delightful designs. See more: drewandjonathan.com/jonathan-and-zooey-house/ Featured in this video: Global Solariums – globalsolariums.com/ Emericks Ironworks – emericksironworks.com/ Drew & Jonathan Home by Karastan – drewandjonathan.com/ Drew & Jonathan Home by… 2022-07-18T15:09:31Z

“This is our favorite space in the entire house,” Scott said in the video, referencing the solarium. “This used to just be an outdoor patio, but I did a big addition on that whole wing behind us there so that we could enclose into what is the most serene, the most tranquil space, and we actually have different set ups for this space that are pretty easy to mix in and mix out.”