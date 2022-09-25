Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel’s $11.7 Million LA Dream Home

HGTV star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel live in their dream home in Los Angeles. According to property records, they bought the house together in July 2020 for $9.5 million. The couple began dating in 2019. In 2022, they moved in to the house together after a major renovation, Drew Scott said on social media.
Scott used to live with his brother and “The Property Brothers” co-star Drew Scott in a home they still co-own in Las Vegas. Drew Scott now also lives in Los Angeles, with his wife and infant son, in a $3.4 million home they purchased and re-modeled in a special spinoff series on HGTV. The brothers additionally own another home on the same street as Drew Scott’s home.
The 5-Bedroom House Is a ‘1938 Georgian-Style Home
In the winter 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine, Scott wrote about the house he bought alongside his movie and TV-star girlfriend. He said it is a “1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.” It is located in the Brentwood neighrborhood of Los Angeles.
According to a real estate listing viewed by Heavy, the house has 6.5 baths and is just over 6,300 square feet. It also features a pool and tennis courts along with a guest house, according to the real estate listing.
Jonathan Scott added, ” As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”
His “New Girl” star girlfriend told People in early 2022, “”his is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”
After Their Renovations, Jonathan Scott & Deschanel’s Home Is Valued at $11.7 Million, Property Records Show
Like his brother’s LA house, Jonathan Scott and Deschanel renovated the home they purchased together from top to bottom. According to property records, the house is now valued at $11.7 million, according to Redfin.
They worked on it for more than two years, Deschanel told People, “It was really hands-on for both of us. Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home.” Scott told People, “It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment.
Jonathan Scott shared several videos from inside the home before, during and after the renovation work. In the first video, which can be seen above, Scott showed off before and after photos from the property. In another video, Scott revealed how they gave their home an “eco-everything” design.
Scott also showed “The Property Brothers” fans the tile inside the home. He said Deschanel picked “about 75%” of the tile inside the house. “I do trust her,” he said.
Scott also gave a glimpse of their new kitchen in another video, calling it the “heart of the home.”
He also showed off their main suite, which he called “Zooey’s zone.”
Another video explored the entertaining spaces in the renovated house, featuring the family room, pool and solarium.
“This is our favorite space in the entire house,” Scott said in the video, referencing the solarium. “This used to just be an outdoor patio, but I did a big addition on that whole wing behind us there so that we could enclose into what is the most serene, the most tranquil space, and we actually have different set ups for this space that are pretty easy to mix in and mix out.”