Jonathan Scott Talks the Pressure to Propose to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are not rushing down the aisle.

While speaking with People at a Habitat for Humanity build, the “Property Brothers” star explained that he feels the pressure to propose from fans “all the time.” As he jokingly told the outlet, “The number of messages we get…”

But the couple is happy with their current relationship status, explaining to People, “We’re excited. Everything is going great.”

Scott, 45, and the “New Girl” actress, 43, began dating after meeting on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019. They have both been previously married, with Deschanel sharing daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

The contractor revealed to People that they are planning two trips to celebrate their upcoming fourth anniversary in August. “One with the kids and one without,” he told the publication.

Deschanel previously praised Scott’s role in her kids’ lives, telling People that he is “an amazing stepdad.” She also included him in her Father’s Day tribute in 2022, captioning an Instagram photo of her kids with Scott and Pechenik, “So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives.”

Zooey Deschanel Joined Jonathan Scott at the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball

Deschanel was on hand when Scott and his twin, Drew, received the Dream Builders award in March 2023.

“She actually attended the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball with me last month,” Scott told People. “I think she just loves seeing a little peek behind the curtain, and she supports everything that I do, and she loves Habitat as well. Whenever we’re both not working, we’re usually supporting each other’s charitable efforts.”

The twins turned 45 years old on April 28, 2023. To kick off their birthday week, they volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. They have a long history with the nonprofit organization, named Habitat Humanitarians.

“Every year [Drew and I] have been supporting Habitat with the Habitat Home is the Key campaign,” Scott explained to People. “They do a big campaign throughout April, so that’s been exciting.”

As they revealed on Instagram, the HGTV stars helped build eight Los Angeles, California homes.

Jonathan Scott Returns for a New Season of ‘Celebrity IOU’

The Scotts are returning for a new season of “Celebrity IOU” on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series follows the twins as they help Hollywood A-listers surprise their loved ones with home renovations. Since its 2020 debut, it has featured stars across the entertainment industry, including Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg and even Deschanel.

“The celebrities will recount their deep thanks for deserving friends and mentors before jumping in with sledgehammers, power tools and pure muscle to demo and design,” HGTV explained in a press release. “When the work is done, the celebrities’ passionate efforts will culminate with emotional reveals and stunning home makeovers that change lives forever.”

HGTV announced in a press release this season’s stars are Heidi Klum, Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts. The Scotts tagged Julianne Hough in an Instagram promo, teasing a potential cameo from Derek’s famous sister and fellow dancer.

READ NEXT: Dave & Jenny Marrs Tease Their Favorite ‘Home Town Takeover’ Project