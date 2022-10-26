Karen E Laine to Star in ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff

Karen E Laine is headed outside in her upcoming “Good Bones” spinoff. The one-hour special, “Good Bones: Better Yard,” premieres on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Described as a “Master Gardener,” Laine has become known for her “special exterior projects” on “Good Bones.” According to a press release, she is now following her true passion by helping transform the yard of a young couple expecting a baby.

“Their yard is in such derelict shape that they’ve considered selling their home,” according to the episode description. “To come to their rescue, Karen and her expert team will assess the area overrun with rodents, poison ivy and dead trees and then create a design plan to give the family a multi-purpose outdoor oasis. The result will be an enchanting yard with distinct spots for playing and entertaining complete with a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court and secret garden.”

Laine rose to fame alongside her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, on HGTV’s “Good Bones.” In the series, which premiered in 2016, they transform rundown properties around their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Karen E Laine & Mina Starsiak Hawk Are Already Working on ‘Good Bones’ Season 8

The mother-and-daughter duo is not putting their hammers down anytime soon. While HGTV has yet to announce the renewal of “Good Bones,” Starsiak Hawk revealed on Instagram more episodes are coming.

As she wrote, “P.S. don’t tell anyone we told you this, but Season 8 is in the works…”

The long-running series is currently in its seventh season, which premiered in July 2022. The season resumed in October after a hiatus.

“We’ve found that HGTV stalwarts like ‘Good Bones’ perform exceptionally well and attract tons of new viewers,” HGTV President Jane Latman previously said in a press release. “Mina and Karen’s renovation expertise, authentic mother-daughter connection and relatable personal journeys are just a few of the reasons why this series remains a top performer for us.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Stars in Her Own Spinoff ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’

Laine is not the only one branching out, with her daughter starring in her own solo spinoff. The six-episode series, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” premiered in September 2022.

The series follows Starsiak Hawk as she renovates the historic Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood. The 7,000-square-foot property is her largest project to date, according to HGTV.

“I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine,” Starsiak Hawk said in a press release. “Now I’m taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It’s a huge risk, but I love a challenge!”

While adjusting to a new team, the Two Chicks & A Hammer owner had to contend with unexpected costs and the challenges of a century-old house.

“I’m so excited that viewers are going to be able to join me on this adventure,” Starsiak Hawk added.

