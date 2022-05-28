Mina Starsiak Hawk to Star in ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s hit HGTV series, “Good Bones,” is getting a six-episode spinoff for discovery+. “Good Bones: Risky Business” is set to premiere in summer 2022.

The new series will follow Starsiak Hawk on her “biggest renovation challenge” yet, buying and restoring the historic Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, Discovery announced.

“More than a century old, the 6,000 square-foot property—which includes the main home and a carriage house—will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget,” per the series description. “And, this overhaul will require precise restoration to return the Sanders House to its former glory.”

“The Sanders House is an amazing historic property,” the “Battle on the Beach” alum said in a press release. “It’s way more than I’ve ever taken on before, but I’m committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” Discovery Executive Lisa Holme said in a press release. “By focusing on one epic project, ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

‘Good Bones’ Was Renewed for Season 7

Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E Laine, are teaming up for another season of “Good Bones.” Season 7 of the flagship series will return for 13 new episodes in summer 2022.

The mother-daughter duo “buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis,” according to the series description. “During each episode, the pair will demo the houses down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes—all while offering a glimpse into their personal lives.”

HGTV renewed the series midway through its sixth season, which drew in more than 24 million viewers according to the network.

“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a July 2021 press release. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

It does not seem like the series is slowing down anytime soon. Starsiak Hawk teased on Instagram, “P.S. don’t tell anyone we told you this, but Season 8 is in the works…”

Starsiak Hawk Shares Her 3 Tips for Getting Started in House Flipping

The “Rock the Block” alum revealed on Instagram that she knew “nothing” about renovation when she first got started flipping houses. To help others get started, she shared her top three tips.

⁠

She advised to first “Start Small” by picking “a small project or something cosmetic to get started with! Taking on too much can be frustrating and discourage you from starting another project.”

“Do Your Research,” Starsiak Hawk added. “Don’t go into something you’ve never done before blind! Search online for videos from professionals to get tips and advice before getting started.⁠”

She concluded that prospective flippers should turn to the employees at their local improvement stores. As the mother-of-two wrote, they “can help you pick out the right product for your needs, and tend to have experience in the industry so they can give you some tips on getting started.⁠”

READ NEXT: HGTV Announces Summer Premiere Dates for 6 New Series