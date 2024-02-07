Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Don Special Outfits for New Renovation Project

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas announced in January 2024 that they would be taking on projects in New Orleans this year, and in a series of recent posts, the design duo gave fans a look inside their work down South.

In a February 7 Instagram post, Bynum shared photos of himself, Thomas, and their film crew in all dressed in beekeeper suits for a special step in one of their New Orleans renovations. “Yesterday we got to remove a honey bee hive from one of our houses in New Orleans. The bees will be re-homed in a lovely wooded area now, and not in an abandoned house lol. We learned a lot of fascinating things yesterday. Bees are precious peas. Big thanks to @bergerons_honey_supply for helping us find some cute bees a new home! #beesareamazing #savebees #bees #beelove #savethebees,” Bynum captioned his post.

Keith Bynum Didn’t Get Stung On the Worksite

Bynum’s post featured a look at the honeycombs they removed from the home as well as a jar full of honey they were able to procure from their beehive. Bynum also took to the comment section to write, “Also, didn’t get stung once!! 👏”

Fans and friends alike joined Bynum in the comment section to share their thoughts on the engaged couple’s outfits.

“This looks like you’ve landed Voyager 6 and are hoping to find an inhabitable new environment! #enjoy #alien #lifeforms 😂,” “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington commented.

“Be safe, Honey! 🐝 🍯,” Shea Whitfield, go-to realtor on “Bargain Block” wrote.

“Yall loom like a new cyber space boy band! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂,” one fan added.

“For a moment I thought you were a Mardi Gras KREWE … Like Mow-Donna … if you’re not aware a bunch of out of shape middle age men wearing ill fitting 70’s workout shorts and tank tops pushing lawn mowers in a dance routine 👏,” another fan shared.

“Yum! You should add a little bee theme in the room where you found the hive 😉 😁,” a third fan suggested.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Although they might not be involved in a Parade Krewe as one fan had suggested in Bynum’s post, Bynum and Thomas are getting in the Mardi Gras spirit while in New Orleans. Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 13 this year, and on February 6, Thomas shared a look at the couple’s celebrations.

“Hello New Orleans 😍 😍. It’s been a great week working in and experiencing this incredible city. The architecture, the people, the vibe…the FOOD. It’s a magical place and we’re so thrilled to be here. Happy Mardi Gras 🎉 🎉 🎊 🥳,” Thomas captioned his post. His slideshow included photos and videos of himself and Bynum decked out in purple, green, and gold Mardi Gras beads, as well as a look at Bourbon Street taken from a balcony above.

“Detroiter here who frequents NOLA – we love the history of the city and sooo much culture. Reminds us of Detroit a lot, especially resilience of the city 🩷 the food is also the best ☺️,” one fan commented, comparing New Orleans to the “Bargain Block” couple’s home of Detroit.

