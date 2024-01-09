Keith Bynum Proud to Share First Completed Renovation of the New Year

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” were excited to share the news that they were taking on new renovation projects in New Orleans in 2024, however it was back home in Detriot that the couple celebrated their first finished project of the new year.

“A great start to the first week of work in 2024!! Finished a house, and got to see @shea.whitfield for some open house fun! #detroit #detroitproud #happy,” Bynum captioned his January 9 Instagram post showcasing his and Thomas’s most recent reno. Their resident realtor Shea Whitfield was also seen in the post, alongside their “Bargain Block” film crew.

Fans Can’t Wait for ‘Bargain Block’ to Return

Although season three of “Bargain Block” ended in Fall 2023, fans were already clamoring for the next crop of episodes in Bynum’s comment section.

“One of my all time favorite shows , not only for the charming houses flips and community recovery, but for the pure examples of diversity and inclusion: the love is palpable . 💗 🏡,” one fan wrote.

“When is the show back for a new season?” another user asked.

“Looks like everyone is having a good time. Can’t wait for the next season. Your houses are so cute and homey not ultra modern and cold looking like the other rehab shows. Thank you and all the best in 2024. 👏❤️” a third user added.

While no announcement has been made by the network, season three of “Bargain Block” premiered on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, so fans can expect to wait until the Summer for new episodes. In the meantime, all past episodes of the show can be streamed on Max.

Bynum shared a tribute post to bid season three goodbye on November 2, 2023, writing, “Hard to believe season three is already over. We worked really hard to push our construction and design to new levels and I hope you guys saw it. It’s a blur to me now, but it was a great year!! Love you all, thank you for watching and we’re looking forward to next season! We have some fun surprises over the next year, too. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this the best season so far 🥰.”

Evan Thomas Shares a Birthday Tribute to Keith Bynum

Not only did the “Bargain Block” couple celebrate a job well done this week, they also got to celebrate Bynum’s birthday. Thomas shared a tribute post for his partner on January 5, writing in the caption, “Happy birthday to my love, @keithbynum_ ! You are the smartest, funniest, sweetest, most talented person I know. Good lookin too! You bring smiles and laughs to so many people, and I am so grateful to have met you. You are my person and I love you. Can’t wait for many more birthdays together along this crazy ride called life. ❤️”

Other HGTV hosts chimed into Thomas’ comment section to share their own well-wishes with Bynum.

“!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Have the best day ever! You deserve nothing less, my friend! ❤️ 👏 🎉,” Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote.

“Happy Birthday Keith – hope you have another incredible year,” Luke Caldwell from “Boise Boys” added.

“Happy birthday @keithbynum_ ! We love you!” Michel Smith Boyd from “Luxe for Less” commented.

