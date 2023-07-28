HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Bargain Block’

HGTV has made its plans for the fan-favorite series “Bargain Block” starring Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. After renewing the series for a third season in Fall 2022, the network has officially unveiled the premiere date for the 11-episode season in a July 27 press release.

New episodes of the Detroit-based renovation series are set to begin airing on HGTV on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern (followed by the return of Kim Wolfe’s “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”, which has seen its premiere date pushed back multiple times by the network).

Fans React to ‘Bargain Block’ Coming Back

Bynum posted about the “Bargain Block” return in a July 28 Instagram post, including a photo of himself and Thomas joined by Shea Hicks Whitfield, the show’s go-to Real Estate expert who helps Bynum and Thomas get their flipped houses onto (and off of) the market.

“We can finally announce SEASON THREE!! Officially back August 23rd!! #seasonthree #hgtv #yallwatch #lessthanamonth” Bynum wrote in his post’s caption, with many fans chiming into his comment section, eager to see the series return.

“A big congratulations!!!!! I knew there would be another amazing season! I knew you 3 were a hit from day one!!!” one user wrote.

“I’m from Detroit Michigan back in 1967 we lived on Coyle and your show has brought me back to my childhood when things were so fun in a great neighborhood thank you” another user added, with Bynum responding, “we did a house on the street next to coyle! I know it well!”

“Love your show and the impact you are making” a third fan wrote.

One user shared their personal connection to the show, writing, “Your show was such a calming presence for my mom as her health was declining. Thank you for the positivity you bring. Season 3 is premiering on the 1 year anniversary of my mom’s death which makes it feel even more special and like she’s sharing her presence. Thank you!”

‘Bargain Block’ Season 2 Brought Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas to an Awards Show

Bynum and Thomas’ work on season two of “Bargain Block” earned them a nomination for “Outstanding Reality Program” at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which were held on May 13, 2023 in New York City. The couple lost their award to HBO’s “We’re Here”, but that didn’t stop them from showing up and showing out at the ceremony.

While Thomas went for a more subdued look, dressing in a fully black suit, Bynum took the opportunity to shine on the red carpet, literally. Bynum wore a black button down shirt under a head-to-toe shiny gold fringe suit (including fringe hanging off of his shoes), with a brown cowboy hat on his head to pull the look together.

Despite their loss Bynum described the event positively in a May 14 Instagram post, writing, “Last night was a dream. I still can’t believe how amazing it all was!!”

While Bynum and Thomas can hope for another award nomination for season three, they already have cause for celebration as they’ve hit mulitple milestones (both personal and professional) during the course of season three’s filming, including renovating their 40th home together and celebrating their 10-year anniversary as a couple.

