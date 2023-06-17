Kim Wolfe Shares ‘Exciting’ ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Schedule Change

HGTV recently announced that the Kim Wolfe-hosted “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” was set for a season 2 premiere on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, however in a June 16 Instagram post, Wolfe revealed some “Exciting news” about her show, including a new premiere date and timeslot.

“My @hgtv show, ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy this House’, just got a major upgrade! We’re moving to primetime!” Wolfe wrote in the post’s caption, “🫣 Starting July 23rd, we’ll be premiering on SUNDAY nights at 9 PM CST! Don’t forget to mark your calendars and tune in for some serious house-transformation craziness. #whytheheckdidibuythishouse”.

HGTV has updated the premiere date and time in their original press release about the new season, confirming its return on July 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern time. The network also filled the original “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” premiere date timeslot with reruns of Alison Victoria’s “Windy City Rehab”.

Kim Wolfe’s Fellow ‘Survivor’ Alumni Chime in On the Premiere Date Shift

Despite having to wait an extra month for the series to air on HGTV, fans chimed into Wolfe’s comment section with excitement about the season’s new timeslot.

“That’s great!! I’ve watched all episodes on demand at least twice. Love your design and approach, your team, and Attie is my crush now. Congratulations all y’all! Can’t wait to see what you do next,” one fan wrote.

“Heck yes!! My mom and my favorite show, we’ve been so stoked for season 2 😍” another user added.

“Best design reno show out there by far,” a third fan commented.

In addition to fans, some of Wolfe’s friends and former castmates from her times competing on the reality series “Survivor” chimed in with their congratulatory messages.

“Amazing!!!! Congrats!!” season 3 winner Ethan Zohn commented.

“This is VERY EXCITING,” season 16 champion Parvati Shallow wrote.

“🗣️ LETS GOOOOOO!” Wolfe’s season 24 castmate Chelsea Meissner added.

Wolfe first competed on, and won, season 24 of the competition series, called “Survivor: One World” with the “One World” twist having all of the contestants living on the same beach at the start of the game, despite being split into two separate tribes. Wolfe then returned for season 40, “Winners at War”, where she faced off against other previous winners, including Shallow and Zohn. Wolfe ended this season in ninth place.

Kim Wolfe’s 1st Solo Design Project Was Featured on Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm’

Play

Chelsea Meissner Shows Off Her Renovated Ranch House In Charleston | Southern Charm | Bravo Explore Chelsea's stunning home. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Southern Charm on Bravo! #SouthernCharm FOLLOW SOUTHERN CHARM ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/SouthernCharm Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/SouthernCharmVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/SouthernCharmFacebook ABOUT SOUTHERN CHARM: This season on Southern Charm, Kathryn looks to take her place at the top of the… 2019-07-31T20:00:03Z

Wolfe and Meissner have a lasting friendship from their time together on “Survivor” (Meissner came in third place, going all the way to the end with Wolfe and runner-up Sabrina Thompson), and as such have included each other in their future projects.

While Meissner was a cast member on Bravo’s “Southern Charm” (from seasons 3 through 6), she enlisted her old “Survivor” friend to help her work on her home renovation. In speaking with Showbiz CheatSheet in April 2022 ahead of her first season premiere for “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”, Wolfe revealed this was one of her first solo design ventures, and gave her the confidence needed to go out on her own and eventually land her own show.

“My project doing Chelsea’s house was my first job kind of out on my own. I had been working for another designer here in San Antonio before that. And so that was my first foray into seeing what I could do. And it was fun with Chelsea. Number one I know her so well. So that was easy for me, in a sense. It was almost like doing it for a sister. Then she just let me have creative freedom,” Wolfe said.

READ NEXT: Christina Hall & Heather El Moussa Join Together for Family Photo