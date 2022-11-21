First Look at the ‘Marrs Magic’ in New Season of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Jenny and Dave are back at work renovating homes in their town of Bentonville Arkansas in the upcoming fourth season of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV stars took to Instagram with a first look, writing, “we can’t begin to share how thrilled we are.”

The couple is seen dancing in the kitchen, tearing down cabinets and consulting with clients in the clip.

“Jenny and Dave’s renovation builds go beyond,” the promo teases. “All the makings of Marrs magic.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” returns with 16 new episodes, premiering on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. The series follows the pair as they balance raising their five children, running their farm and transforming historic houses into forever homes.

To kick off the season, Jenny and Dave “will help a local business owner and her husband, an Olympic athlete, modernize their dated 1980s ranch home to better accommodate their family,” according to a press release. “The renovation will include a spacious new kitchen and a serene new main suite. Dave and Jenny will also liven up the home’s exterior with an expanded porch, fresh paint and a custom water feature for much-needed curb appeal.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Are Inviting Fans to the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 4 Premiere

Jenny and Dave are inviting fans to the season 4 premiere, at the same location as their series premiere in 2019 – the Skylight Cinema in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“For previous seasons, we have celebrated and watched with friends and family and we would love to invite you to join us!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “This year, we will be going back to where it all began at our local movie theater to watch the first episode of season 4 on the big screen.”

The couple shared a montage of their previous premieres, revealing they have long celebrated with their community.

“Three years ago, the show premiered and we celebrated together at our local movie theater,” Jenny and Dave wrote on Instagram. “We toasted and laughed and soaked in the love from our family, friends and neighbors. Then, we premiered Season Two in a parking lot during the pandemic. We watched from our cars and, even still, we laughed and felt celebrated and loved. Last year, we watched under the stars, bundled up in blankets. Once more, we felt so very loved and grateful.”

Tickets range from $25 to $50, benefiting their non-profit partner, Help One Now.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Team up With the Napiers for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

“Home Town Takeover” is returning for a second season, this time featuring two new faces. Ben and Erin Napier have enlisted the “Rock the Block” alum to help transform the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Jenny celebrated the recent wrap of filming on November 11, 2022, sharing a crew photo on Instagram.

“Feeling so immensely grateful to have been a part of this experience,” she wrote. “We worked alongside the most amazing and dedicated crew here in Fort Morgan over the past four months to pull of 18 renovations (while still working on dozens of projects back home for Fixer to Fabulous). It felt impossible at times but we did it! It absolutely takes a village and we have loved being a part of this one. We are going to miss these amazing people SO MUCH!”

The new season is expected to premiere in early 2023, HGTV announced.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Launches New Venture: ‘A Long Time Coming’

