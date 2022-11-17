Tarek El Moussa Launches New Venture: ‘A Long Time Coming’

Tarek El Moussa is taking his passion for real estate investment to the next level. The HGTV star revealed on Instagram that he launched a podcast, “Real Estate Investing with Tarek El Moussa.”

“I answer all of your house flipping and real estate investing questions,” the 41-year-old explained in a video on November 15, 2022. “So, if you’re looking for a better way, if you’re an aspiring real estate investor or if you’re a real estate investor trying to get to the next level, you gotta listen to the answers to the questions.”

The podcast follows a question-and-answer format. A few episodes have already been released, premiering on November 4, 2022.

“He shares some of his experiences, his advice, his best practices, and his take on some important things happening in the real estate world!” according to the series description.

El Moussa is no stranger to the industry, revealing that he has almost 20 years of real estate experience and more than 10 years of experience flipping houses on television.

This latest venture has been “a LONG time coming,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We all know the podcast space is considered ‘saturated’ or that it’s a tough space to ‘break in’ but when your delivering tangible advice, answering questions, and bringing consistent value like I will be on my weekly podcast that kind of stuff stops mattering,” El Moussa added. “To me, my MAIN goal of this podcast is to bring you guys more education, value, and tools for success.”

Tarek El Moussa Is Reuniting With Christina Hall for 1 Last Flip

El Moussa is reuniting with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, for one last project in “Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.” The one-hour special premieres on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The former couple worked together on “Flip or Flop” for nearly a decade, even after their 2016 split. After reports of on-set tension and increased focus on solo projects, the pair announced the series finale in March 2022. The long-running series was a hit, with more than 90 million viewers tuning in over the years, HGTV reports.

Their last flip will be “one of their most expensive and challenging flips ever,” according to a press release. El Moussa and Hall will transform a large duplex in Sunset Beach, California into a single-family home.

“The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water,” according to its description.

The special will also serve as a retrospective for the show’s run from 2013 through 2022.

Tarek El Moussa Signed a Multi-Year Deal With HGTV

“Flip or Flop” may be over but El Moussa’s fans do not have to worry. Both he and Hall signed multi-year deals with HGTV in March 2022.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

As a part of the deal, his solo series “Flipping 101” is slated to premiere in early 2023. El Moussa is also partnering with his wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, for the upcoming series “The Flipping El Moussas.”

