Michel Smith Boyd Shares New Footage From ‘Rock the Block’ Set

HGTV’s reigning “Rock the Block” champion Michel Smith Boyd is looking back at his time on season four. Boyd won the Berthoud, Colorado-based season alongside his partner and “Luxe for Less” co-star Anthony Elle after six weeks of competition. The pair beat out Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”), Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”), and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (“Farmhouse Fixer”).

Now, in a December 29 Instagram post, Boyd is reflecting on his win and his time on the series as he bids adieu to 2023. “‘ROCK THE BLOCK’ was one of the most amazing experiences of 2023 by far and away. I was one half of the best duos that TV has ever seen, kicked a** with best build/field producers we could ask for, forged life long friendships in the trenches with our cast & crew and will forever be a part of @hgtv history,” Boyd wrote in his caption.

Michel Smith Boyd Gets Love From His Competitors

Boyd’s post included photos and videos from throughout his “Rock the Block” journey. They included a letter he received before filming with words of encouragement, a clip of himself and Elle driving up and seeing the set for the first time, a video of them right before they found out they were the winners, and a clip right after as they changed the “Rock the Block” street sign to their “Michel and Anthony Ave.” street sign.

Some of Boyd’s competitors chimed in in his comment section to share some love with him.

“Love you both so much! It was an honor getting to know you and @anthonyelle! So many great memories in Berthoud Colorado with you both! Xx,” Knight commented.

“Honoured to have worked with you and @anthonyelle — proud to call you my friends ❤️,” Sarah Baeumler wrote.

“Truly a beautiful moment!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Turner wrote, with Boyd responding, “I’m so grateful that you were a part of it Page ♥️.”

Fans also shared their thoughts, with one user writing, “That was my favorite season!! I love you and Anthony together. The vision you two have together is a joy to watch. Listen, I’m still trying to figure out how to get a hidden speakeasy in my house! 😂 😍 😍.”

‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 is Coming in March 2024

In October 2023, HGTV announced that season five of “Rock the Block” would feature four returning teams from past seasons, each looking for a shot at redemption. The new season, filmed in Fall 2023, takes place in Treasure Island, Florida.

Returning from season four are Bryan and Sarah Baeumler and Page Turner and Mitch Glew. They’ll be facing off against two returning teams from season three, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”) and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”). Each team will be given a matching $250,000 budget and six weeks to add the most value to their identical coastal homes. The new season’s homes also each feature a pool and boat dock, a first for the series.

“Rock the Block” season five is expected to premiere on HGTV in March 2024.

READ NEXT: Fans Cracking Up at Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Daughter Charlie in New Video