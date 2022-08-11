Mina Starsiak Hawk’s ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff Gets Premiere Date

Mina Starsiak Hawk is going solo in the new spinoff series “Good Bones: Risky Business.” The series HGTV is calling her “biggest, riskiest renovation challenge” yet is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will be available on HGTV and discovery+.

The six-episode season will follow the “Rock the Block” alum as she purchases the Sanders House in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis. “More than a century old, the 7,000 square-foot property—which includes the main home and a carriage house—will be the largest project Mina has ever tackled in terms of size and budget and will require precise restoration to return it to its former glory,” according to the series description.

“I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine,” Starsiak Hawk said in a press release. “Now I’m taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It’s a huge risk, but I love a challenge!”

Starsiak Hawk rose to fame on HGTV’s “Good Bones,” which premiered in 2016. It followed the mother-of-two as she remodeled run-down homes in Indianapolis alongside her mom, Karen E Laine.

“I’m so excited that viewers are going to be able to join me on this adventure,” the 37-year-old added.

Starsiak Hawk Will Have to Make Adjustments in New Series

Starsiak Hawk will face a lot of changes in the new series. According to the series description, in the premiere, she “will strategize how to manage the pricey renovation without breaking the budget and then will roll up her sleeves to get things started.”

“Throughout the series, she must adjust to working with a whole new team, deal with an array of unexpected costs and power through the inevitable challenges that come with updating very old construction,” the network announced. “Above all, Mina will fearlessly put every ounce of her home reno expertise on the line in hopes of making each big risk pay off with big rewards.”

Season 7 of ‘Good Bones’ Premiered in July 2022

“Good Bones” returned for 14 new episodes in July 2022.

In season 7, “Mina will focus on even more ways to expand their home reno business,” according to HGTV. “With the real estate market in flux, Mina and Karen will branch out into new neighborhoods and take on client renovation projects. And, for the first time ever, the pair will tackle a commercial renovation for a fellow female entrepreneur who is moving her bridal shop to a bigger space.”

HGTV renewed the series midway through its sixth season, which drew in more than 24 million viewers according to the network.

“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a July 2021 press release. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

The mother-daughter duo does not seem to be slowing down. As Starsiak hawk teased on Instagram, “P.S. don’t tell anyone we told you this, but Season 8 is in the works…”

