Starter Homes Get ‘Bold, Budget-Friendly’ Renovations in New HGTV Series: When Does It Premiere?

HGTV’s upcoming series promises budget-friendly solutions for first-time homeowners. “First Home Fix” premieres on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series is hosted by real-life couple and “renovation gurus” Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman. They have been together since 2017.

“Raisa is an artist and designer who relies on her love of color, design history and nature to create one-of-a-kind spaces,” HGTV announced. “Austin is a builder and woodworker who is passionate about incorporating unique custom pieces into each project.”

“The imaginative design duo will help these new homeowners revamp their lackluster first place using sweat equity, clever design decisions and their boundless creativity,” according to the series description.

“First Home Fix” was among 14 shows HGTV greenlit in July 2021, after the pilot was filmed the previous year. Its freshman season will have six episodes.

The couple celebrated the news in matching Instagram posts.

“Surprise! We got the green light for our series and are officially joining the @hgtv family!” they wrote in July 2021. “That means the pilot won’t be out this year but will be released with the rest of the episodes next summer. We’ve been working super hard to create something fun and authentic to share with y’all. The wait is brutal but it will be so worth it.”

“One day over coffee, I said to Austin we should take my creative, out-of-the-box skills and his hands-on know-how and work together to help people turn their first houses into places that feel like home,” Kuddus said in a press release.

“And we aren’t the only ones putting in work,” Coleman added. “To give these first-time homeowners everything they want on a shoestring budget, they’ll get down to business right alongside us to help make their design vision a reality.”

Kuddus & Coleman Will Help 2 Couples in the Series Premiere

Kuddus and Coleman will help two couples personalize their starter homes, each with a $50,000 budget, in the series premiere.

“They will meet Derek and Juliet, a couple who can’t seem to make their home reflect their personality, and Cassie and Glenn, new parents who hastily purchased a house before the birth of their son,” according to the episode description. “With the help of Raisa and Austin, both first-time homeowners will receive a thoughtfully designed, personalized home that they never dreamed possible.”

Kuddus & Coleman Will Work out of a ‘Vintage VW Van’

In the series, the duo will work “from their vintage VW van, which also doubles as their design office,” according to a press release.

Their mobile office is the fulfillment of a longtime dream, Kuddus revealed on Instagram in January 2021.

“Austin grew up listening to Bob Marley in the back of his Dad’s VW bus while they explored the beaches of California,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “So a few months ago he ended up fulfilling a lifelong obsession of owning a VW bus for his own family. Now Austin takes his ol’ Dad to the beach to thank him for all the good times. Those guys really know to how to savor up life and I’m just here tagging along trying to learn a thing or two from ‘em.”

