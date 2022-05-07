‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

“Battle on the Beach” is back! HGTV’s renovation competition returns for its second season on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

This season follows three teams of “up-and-coming renovators” as they “work tirelessly to complete weekly renovation challenges in the three 1,500-square-foot seaside homes – each within a tight $80,000 renovation budget,” according to the press release. This season takes place in Seaside Beach, Texas.

Each team was coached by an HGTV expert, with Taniya Nayak of “Build it Forward,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” all returning. They will be joined by newcomer judges, “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. According to HGTV, they “will use their expertise to determine which team adds the most value to each ultimate waterfront oasis.”

The competitors are father-and-son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers of St. Louis, Missouri; married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada; and friends Wally Remaley of Dallas, Texas and Jaqueline Matoza of Las Vegas, Nevada, the network announced.

Deadline first reported “Battle on the Beach” was renewed in February 2022, announcing the season will feature “five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere.” Filming wrapped in March 2022, Nayak and Victoria announced on Instagram.

“This larger than life season of ‘Battle on the Beach’ will stoke fiery competitive streaks in Ty and Alison who use every prank and tactic at their disposal to dethrone reigning champion, Taniya,” HGTV executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “This series is a fast-paced, adrenaline rush to stunning reveals and inspiring design takeaways. It’s the hottest show of the summer.”

HGTV Announced Season 1 Delivered ‘Strong’ Ratings

“Battle on the Beach” premiered in July 2021, delivering “strong” ratings during its first season, according to HGTV. The network reported more than 16.7 million viewers tuned in.

“We take our stars out of their regular series and plop them into high stakes renovation competitions like ‘Battle on the Beach’ because the audience can’t get enough of them,” HGTV & Streaming Home Content President, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “Everyone loves the idea of their favorite HGTV stars coming together for one show. It’s just good television and the strong ratings performance supports that we should make more.”

Nayak’s Team Won Season 1

Nayak’s team, Kerry and David Kersh, won the top spot during season 1 of “Battle on the Beach.” They raised the property’s appraisal value from its initial $650,000 to a winning $877,000, according to Realtor.com.

“When you’re among the best of the best in the biz, we all come out as winners no matter what. From the production team & crew, to the wildly fun and talented cast & contestants, to our beautiful set location….it was quite literally a win-win experience all around!” Nayak wrote on Instagram.

She added, “My team stuck to a look that we nicknamed ‘Meditexaranean’! And we carried that theme out till the end! They are a force! Walking away with a win really meant walking away with at least 20 new incredible friendships to last a lifetime!”

