HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Leaving Indianapolis for ‘Fresh Start’

After a tumultuous few months for her HGTV show, business and family, Mina Starsiak Hawk is ready for a fresh start.

Though her renovation business and now-defunct series, “Good Bones,” have always been based in Indianapolis, the mom of two has been welcomed with open arms into the northern suburb of Noblesville, soon to become the new home for her business, including a new store, and potentially even her family. The town could even become the backdrop for a new show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Noblesville Reps Reached Out to Her About Move

Less than three months after announcing the closing of her Indianapolis retail shop, Two Chicks District Co., Starsiak Hawk announced that the shop will soon re-open in Noblesville, a northern suburb she knew little about until recently but where she now sees a bright future.

For over 15 years, Starsiak Hawk renovated dilapidated homes in Indianapolis and filmed all eight seasons of her hit HGTV show “Good Bones” alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine.

The two built a renovation business and retail brand together, Two Chicks and a Hammer, but Laine sold her half of the business to her daughter when she retired in 2019, per Today. She remained part of the show until the series finale aired in October 2023.

But before the eighth season began airing in August, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and her mom, along with two of her brothers, left the show “not on good terms” and rarely talk. Laine moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, and has been in the process of divorcing her fourth husband, Roger Rominger.

Meanwhile, Starsiak Hawk announced in late September that she was “heartbroken” to have to close her Indianapolis retail shop, Two Chicks District Co., by the end of 2023 due to multiple financial hurdles, including high rent.

But she told People on December 14, Starsiak Hawk said that shortly after her announcement, a businessman from Noblesville contacted her about starting over in the suburb, from opening a new store to potentially filming a new show.

“I mean, (‘Good Bones’) was a giant commercial for Indianapolis, which was amazing,” she said. “I guess his thought was having Two Chicks and a Hammer in the neighborhood is good for the businesses.”

Intrigued, Starsiak Hawk visited to learn more about Noblesville, which boasts a historic downtown and lots of old houses. After meeting with the mayor and attending a “State of the City” session, she called her husband Steve Hawk excitedly.

“I was like, ‘We can move to Noblesville now. I’m sold,’” she recalled.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She’s Looking Forward to a ‘Fresh Start’ in New Town

Looking forward to starting anew in Noblesville, she told People, Starsiak Hawk plans to reopen her store there in 2024.

Noblesville mayor Chris Jensen told the Indy Star, “They are looking to come somewhere in the heart of the downtown. I expect them to announce something early in the New Year.”

He also said Starsiak Hawk and her team plan to begin renovation projects in the town.

“We talked about downtown, the importance of authentic growth and how we preserve the historic core,” he said. “I think they liked what they heard and are excited. They’re interested in rehab projects and I think there are a lot of opportunities downtown.”

Marveling at how welcoming the Noblesville community has been already, she told Inside Indiana Business, “They’ve made it impossible to say no to, really. I think it’s gonna be a great opportunity.”

Starsiak Hawk told People, “There’s so many cool Queen Anne Victorians. There was one that I kind of had my eye on that’s like a block off the square that’s just a mess, which is perfect to me.”

She continued, “Finding this place that really wants us to come and is making it comfortable and welcoming and easy to come to feels kind of like a nice fresh start.”

It’s not clear if HGTV will film Starsiak Hawk’s “fresh start” or if her renovation efforts might be fodder for a new show, but she told Inside Indiana Business that she loves the idea.

“I mean, I would love to keep making TV and do it based out of Noblesville,” she said. “You have to be working in a place where the city’s supporting what you’re doing. I think it could work here, yeah.”

Meanwhile, a “Good Bones” spinoff is already in the works, documenting the transformation of a lake place she and her husband recently bought. Whether they also move with their two young kids out of downtown Indianapolis to Noblesville also remains to be seen.