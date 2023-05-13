Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Recent Personal ‘Problems’

HGTV host Mina Starsiak Hawk held a late-night Q&A on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 11. While many of the questions quickly became about the star’s inactive OnlyFans account (with Starsiak Hawk saying she “made this bad boy awhile ago during the ‘feet people’ rabbit hole as a joke 🤣”), some fans expressed concern for the design star, who was at the time on vacation in Palm Springs after a work trip in the area.

“What’s going on, you seemed down when you left for vacation,” one user wrote in Starsiak Hawk’s Q&A. While Starsiak Hawk didn’t directly reply to this prompt, she shared it in part of a screenshot during her Q&A and later decided to open up, telling fans in a separate slide of her story, “To those who have asked….. No. I’m not ok. But I will be. I’m trying to figure it all out, and trying to be patient with myself while I do so. But it’s hard.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Doesn’t Have a ‘Solution’

Starsiak Hawk didn’t specify exactly what issues she is having, but continued on to say, “When I feel ready to share more, I promise you I will. I don’t like to talk about ‘problems’ unless I have a ‘solution’. And I don’t have one. I do have a lot of people who I thought were in my corner that aren’t. It’s funny how that can happen when things change. But that’ll be okay too. So thank you for caring.”

While some fans may want to know exactly what the HGTV personality is referring to, they may have to wait for the full details, however, Starsiak Hawk did tease a possible podcast episode in the future that would cover the goings-on in her life. “Probably gonna get an episode of MinaAF recorded when I land to get some things out of my head to share when the time comes. Thank you for being patient with me and supportive,” Starsiak Hawk closed out her story slide with her statement to fans.

In spite of her personal stresses, Starsiak Hawk was all smiles by Saturday, May 13, when she shared photos and videos back home from her vacation and finally reunited with her husband Steve Hawk, and their two children, 4-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Charlie. These early morning videos showed the mother and children starting their weekend together in bed and included a clip of Starsiak Hawk pretending to make rain sounds when Charlie asked their Alexa to make them while hiding under the bed covers.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Extended Her Vacation to ‘Just. Be. Still.’

Luckily for Starsiak Hawk, amidst her personal troubles, the HGTV host was able to squeeze in some rest and relaxation after an eventful trip to Palm Springs that began as a work trip.

“I’m sure I’ll get heeellllla mom guilt, but I stayed an extra day on this ‘work trip’ to just. be. still. And quiet,” Starsiak Hawk captioned a May 11 Instagram post, a selfie of the star poolside, “When was the last time you could do that for yourself? It really is a gift we rarely, if ever it seems, have the time or ability to give ourselves.”

Without giving away too many details, Starsiak Hawk closed the post’s caption with a tease of what’s to come, writing, “Tomorrow is the first day of a new chapter. So I’m gonna soak it all in.”

