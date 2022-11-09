Top 5 Most Expensive HGTV Stars on Cameo

HGTV stars are always connecting with fans in some capacity. While some may choose to occasionally step back from the spotlight, others are staying in touch with fans on social media, and will even spill behind-the-scenes secrets.

With more and more stars joining the site Cameo to sell personalized videos to fans, many HGTV hosts have followed suit. Read below for the five most expensive HGTV personalities on the platform, based on the price of a short personalized video.

5: Eric Eremita

“Love It or List It”‘s resident contractor from 2015-2019 Eric Eremita comes in at number five on this list. The contractor charges his fans $99 for a personalized video and $2,500 for a business video on his Cameo page. Eremita is no longer on “Love It or List It”, leaving the show in 2020 after surviving a particularly tough battle with COVID (Eremita was placed on a ventilator), the contractor is now working on hosting a new home renovation show “Homeboys” with his friend Conrad Layton. “Homeboys” has not yet been sold to a network.

4: Carrie Locklyn

HGTV fans may know Carrie Locklyn as one of the designers on the HGTV reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”. Prior to her design career, Locklyn worked as a stand-up and improv comedian, actress, and dancer, and has appeared on shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and danced with stars including Mariah Carey. The multitalented HGTV host charges $125 for a personalized video and $1,200 for a business video on Cameo.

3: Alison Victoria

Alison Victoria has been in many different HGTV shows. Her latest venture, “Windy City Rehab”, sees the host navigating renovation and strained business relationships in her native Chicago. The star has also been seen on “Rock the Block”, “Battle on the Beach”, “Ty Breaker”, and DIY Network’s “Kitchen Crashers”. Victoria charges fans $130 for a personalized video on Cameo, and $1,500 for a business video.

2: Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt

“Rock the Block champions and “100 Day Dream Home” hosts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt come in as number two on this list, though they are the only duo, so their Cameo price of $199 for a personalized video is almost like a two-for-one special. The two do not offer Business Videos, though they are the only entrants on this list who donate part of their Cameo proceeds to charity, with a portion of the Kleinschmidts’ profits going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

1: Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” fame takes the prize for the most expensive HGTV star on Cameo , charging fans $400 for a personalized video (with an average length of 34 seconds) and $1,500 for a business video. The HGTV star has quite a few “Selling Sunset” fans, as he recently married realtor and cast member Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), with whom he is expecting a son . Tarek recently announced that while “Flip or Flop” ended in March 2022 with season 10, he and host (and ex-wife) Christina Hall have one more episode to share on December 1, which they are calling the Final Flip.