‘My Lottery Dream Home’ New Season Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

David Bromstad returns for another season of HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home,” which premieres on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows Bromstad as he “takes recent lottery winners on over-the-top house hunts for their new dream homes,” according to the series description. “Whether they win hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions, lucky lottery winners everywhere are jumping headfirst into the real estate market. Will they spend all their winnings on an extravagant mansion or settle for a humble sound investment?”

This season will feature some big winners. HGTV announced, “With multiple winners scoring one million dollars or more this season, David is excited to help a new host of winners from places spanning from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Cedar Rapids Iowa, search for decked out properties that will check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list.”

“My Lottery Dream Home” debuted in March 2015. Its success spurred spinoffs, “My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza,” “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home” and “My “Lottery Dream Home International.”

The 48-year-old is no stranger to the network, winning the first season of “HGTV Design Star” and going on to mentor and host in later seasons. He has also appeared in a number of other HGTV series, including “Rock the Block,” “Color Splash” and “Beach Flip.”

Bromstad Helps a Single Mother Find Her Dream Home in the Premiere

In the premiere, Bromstad will work with Stephanie, a single-mom turned empty-nester based in Miami, Florida.

“Stephanie never thought she could afford a house, but after winning one million dollars on a five dollar scratcher, David helps make her wishes come true,” according to the episode synopsis. “David, who is a former Miami resident, shows Stephanie a few suburban neighborhoods to help her envision a new lifestyle outside the city center.”

Bromstad Says Lottery Winners on Show Run the ‘Gamut’

Bromstad previously told the New York Post that the lottery winners really run the “gamut” in location, age and plans.

“They’re younger, they’re older,” Bromstad told the publication in 2018. “We had a gentleman who won $4 million who was in his late-20s and wanted to be a landlord. Older couples are frequently looking for a retirement home for the rest of their days. It really runs the gamut.”

The interior designer explained that winners are not always looking to go big, often finding it helpful to turn to an “outside source” without any vested emotional interest.

“It all depends on how much money they’ve just won,” Bromstad added. “Some people are living paycheck to paycheck and they’re pretty smart, like, ‘Wow, I’m 35 years old and I’ve just won a million dollars — it’s going to change my life for the moment but I’ve got to be smart about it.’”

But some do go lavish, like a couple who bought “a beautiful, gigantic house” with a bison farm on a mountain. “Now they’re breeding buffalo and making money,” he told the outlet.

He added, “It’s all very relatable — and, at the same time, it’s not.”

READ NEXT: Christina Hall Shares Update on New Home