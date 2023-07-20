HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Won’t Premiere This Summer As Planned

Despite previously announcing that the fourth season of “Unsellable Houses” would premiere on July 23, 2023, HGTV has scrapped plans for a summer kickoff. The show’s hosts, twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, have done their best to put a positive spin on the schedule change as many fans express their frustration.

On June 21, HGTV announced via a press release that the series’ return was just a month way. Lamb and Davis shared the news via social media with a video montage of photos featuring a variety of HGTV hosts, from Jonathan Knight to Ty Pennington, wearing celebratory “Unsellable Houses” sunglasses. All of the announcements gave July 23 as the date of the fourth season’s kickoff.

But the date was later changed, albeit quietly, to September 9 — both in the press materials and in many of the sisters’ social media posts. Now, the premiere date for the 13-episode season has changed again to September 10. HGTV updated its online press release on July 17, and the twins and their design company, Lamb & Co, shared the “surprise” premiere date in a new post on Instagram and Facebook on July 18.

“SURPRISE—We have great news” they wrote. “Season four of #unsellablehouses is now premiering on Sunday, September 10th at 9 p.m PST/ET on HGTV 🎉”

Meanwhile, HGTV has announced plans to premiere two other series on July 23 instead — a new season of “Why the Heck Did I Buy this House” and a new series starring HGTV personalities Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray. Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Express Excitement & Disappointment Over ‘Unsellable Houses’ Changes

In their latest post, Lamb and Davis said the fall premiere of “Unsellable Houses” will bring “double the unsellables,” with two episodes of the show airing back-to-back each Sunday night.

Many fans who’ve waited for over a year for new episodes, since season 3 ended in July 2022, expressed their disappointment about the new schedule.

When someone wrote on Instagram, “So bummed… I thought it was coming on next week 😢,” the Lamb & Co. account replied, “it will be worth the wait we promise!!!!”

When a fan on Facebook asked why they’d changed the premiere date, the twins responded, “the network decided this slot would be better for us. It will be worth the wait, we promise!!! “

But that fan countered, “Lol so the network decides that the time day and time slot will have you compete against Sunday night football?! Oh well I’ll still be waiting and watching in September!! “

Another frustrated viewer wrote, “HGTV really needs to stop jerking everyone around!”

Many fans also wrote that they looked forward to the show’s return, whenever it happens.

“I don’t want summer to end but this does give me something to look forward to,” one commented.

‘Unsellable Houses’ Bumped By 2 Other HGTV Series

This isn’t the first time this summer that HGTV has made last-minute changes to its schedule. In fact, one of the shows now airing in place of “Unsellable Houses” — “Why the Heck Did I Buy this House?” — was supposed to premiere its second season on June 13. But three days later, host Kim Wolfe shared on Instagram that the premiere had been pushed back to July 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Promoting her show’s “serious house-transformation craziness,” Wolfe wrote, “Exciting news y’all! My @hgtv show, ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy this House’, just got a major upgrade! We’re moving to primetime!”

Meanwhile, HGTV also has announced that Baeumler and McGillivray’s new seven-episode series, “Renovation Resort Showdown,” will premiere on July 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

That new series showcases four teams of builders/designers working against one another to add as much value as possible to one of four identical lakefront cabins in a “rundown” resort that McGillivray purchased. They’ll have just seven weeks and a $100,000 budget to achieve the mission, and the two hosts will serve as judges, alongside a rotating list of guest judges. The winning team will win a $100,000 cash prize.