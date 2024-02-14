HGTV Announces New Series From Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are known on the network for their creative renovations on a budget. After the pair shared the news that they’d be taking on renovation projects in New Orleans, many fans wondered if these would be filmed for “Bargain Block”.

In a February 13 post on the HGTV website, the network shared that these New Orleans renovations would be featured in a new spin-off miniseries of “Bargain Block New Orleans”. The five-episode series will premiere in Fall 2024, as will a 10-episode new season of the flagship “Bargain Block” series, set in Detroit.

“Millions of HGTV fans have loved watching Keith, Evan and Shea improve more than half a dozen Detroit neighborhoods for home buyers, families and residents. This new 10-episode order will help them continue their mission to revitalize as many properties as possible there. We’re also expanding this popular concept in a spin-off series, ‘Bargain Block New Orleans’. Keith and Evan will restore crumbling homes in the Big Easy, creating safe, beautiful and attainable starter homes,” an HGTV executive said in the announcement.

Fans React to ‘Bargain Block’ Renewal News

HGTV shared a video of Bynum and Thomas announcing their new series in a February 13 Instagram post.

“Hey guys, it’s Keith and Evan. We’re down here in New Orleans for the Mardi Gras parade. We’re here not only for a parade with the 610 Stompers but we’re also working on a whole-new season of ‘Bargain Block’ right here in New Orleans,” Bynum said in the video.

Bynum and Thomas were both wearing red sweatbands around their heads, white t-shirts emblazoned with the 610 Stompers logo, and blue short-shorts. The 610 Stompers are a New Orleans-based mens’ dance group that has raised over $500,000 for charity since being founded in 2009. They invited Bynum and Thomas to join them for a dance in the Mardi Gras parade.

“So excited for this!! 👏 ❤,” fellow HGTV star Jenny Marrs commented, with Ty Pennington adding, “Yes!! Those dudes are bad ass!! #getit #nola.”

“More more more Evan and Keith! We need more than 10 episodes in each city – And I can’t wait to see you ‘Rock The Block’!” one fan wrote.

“Excited for the new shows in NOLA! Have fun today!” another fan commented.

“OMG yall are too much fun !! Embracing Mardi Gras 💯 % 💜 💚 💛 Super cute shorts 🩳!!” a third fan added.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Valentine’s Day in New Orleans

On February 14, Bynum shared a closer look at the “Bargain Block” couple’s time in New Orleans for Mardi Gras in an Instagram post. “Happy Valentine’s Day!!! It’s been a fun week! Got some house demolitions done, did Mardi Gras, and tried to dance. The dancing was not my best work but damn it was fun!! Hope everyone has a love filled day 🥰 🥰 🥰,” Bynum wrote, including a video of the couple dancing with the 610 Steppers at the end of his slideshow.

The rest of the post’s slides included photos and videos from the couple’s Mardi Gras celebrations and New Orleans demolition projects.

Fans were very encouraging in the comment section, with one user writing, “Always dance like no one is watching. It’s the most freeing experience. Also, you weren’t bad,” and another adding, “The dancing was the BEST!! Trying is what it is all about – happy Valentine’s Day to you both!”

