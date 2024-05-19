Page Turner Shares Bittersweet Message for Her Late Nephew

HGTV star Page Turner is trying to look at the good with the bad. The “Fix My Flip” star and “Rock the Block” competitor opened up about her late nephew, Aaron, in a May 18 Instagram story.

“Happy Heavenly 46th Birthday to my one & only (bio) nephew, Baby Aaron 💞 💞 We were only 5 years apart & grew up more like Sis/Bro than Aunt/Nephew and he got on my daily nerves ESP when he grew to 6’6 by the time he was 18 🤣… He was a gentle giant & truly the funniest human I’ve yet to meet, with the biggest smile, thunderous laugh & purest heart ❤️ 2011 changed our lives forever when he departed to Heaven & he is missed beyond belief … Happy Birthday Baby Aaron – We miss & love you!!” Turner captioned a throwback photo of herself and her cousin.

In the next story slide, Turner shared a photo of Aaron as an adult, writing, “Happy Heavenly 46th Birthday Nephew 💞 💞 You are loved & missed forever. Aaron Peter, 5/18/78 – 12/23/2011 #taurusgang ♉️.”

Page Turner Lost Her ‘First Love’ in 2023

Aaron is not the only loved one that Turner paid tribute to on social media this year. In December 2023, the HGTV star shared that she had lost her “first love” Jakim to cancer.

“I will never forget your laugh & your smile and how first loves became forever friends (even through the times I had to pull up to Westchester High in my uniform in a fury 🤣🤣)… Thank you for never missing calling me on my birthday, every single year, for 34 years 😭 This is a tough one, Jakim. I will always love you, talk about you & will never forget you. Prayers & love for your beautiful Sons, Mommy, Sister, the little homie Jamal and your amazing wife, Tia. They will always be in my thoughts & prayers,” Turner captioned her tribute post to Jakim. The post included a slideshow of photos of the pair over the years.

“My condolences 💐 and I’m happy for the both of you for getting to experience such a beautiful and authentic relationship. Prayers of love, strength and light headed your way from the east coast. Hold on!” one fan commented on her post.

“Those last conversations are the ones that play over and over in our minds. I’m happy for you to have shared so much, and sad that your time was cut too short. 💔🙏,” another user added.

Page Turner Celebrated Her 51st Birthday

One connection Turner still holds with Aaron is their shared zodiac sign, Taurus.

Turner celebrated her own birthday on April 25. One day earlier, Turner shared a message to herself on Instagram, writing, “Heyyyy Pagey P., you were 27 years old and a single mama with 3 babies under 4 on the left, only armed with tears, vision & a whole lot of faith … And now, on the right, you’re on the EVE of celebrating your birthday tomorrow on 4/25 – FiftyWONderful … #WON.”

“Happy Birthday to you! Turner and Taurus ♉️ you are wonderfully made! 🫶🏼,” one friend wrote in her comment section.

“Awesome story of faith, resilience, and determination! Love this ❤️,” another user added.

