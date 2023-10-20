Erin Napier Welcomes New Additions to Family

HGTV star Erin Napier has previously stated that she is done having children, however, the “Home Town” host’s family grew by two this week.

The designer and New York Times bestselling author had fans swooning after she shared an October 19 Instagram post featuring her new family dogs. “Finn and Annie. They’re new here. 👋🏻 Thank you [River Town Retrievers],” Napier wrote in her post’s caption, adding “#huntingschooldropouts”

Finn and Annie are two black labs who are laying out in the grass looking straight into the camera with their tongues poking out of their mouths in the photo Napier shared on social media.

Fans Are Instantly in Love With Erin Napier’s New Dogs

Fans flocked to Napier’s comment section to share their love for the new dogs, and also to get more information on them.

“They’re so cute! Are they litter mates? We just adopted brothers and it has been so fun seeing them grow and play together,” one user wrote, with Napier providing more information about Finn and Annie’s background, writing back, “they are! they were supposed to be duck dogs and have been through all the training, but they don’t like water. so they were gifted to us! ❤️”

“Look at those cute tongues out! Enjoy the fun with all the doggos! I can just imagine the giggles from the girls,” another fan wrote.

Another user offered Napier some advice, writing, “A Lab is a retriever by profession. They will carry anything & everything. I have had 7 Labs over the years and they are the BEST kid dogs ever. Keep them busy & tired and be patient. Your efforts will be rewarded with their love & devotion. Oh yes, they are also part goat, they will eat almost anything. Mine were partial to crayons! Enjoy them, they will give you their heart.❤️”

Finn & Annie Are the Family’s 2nd & 3rd Dogs

Another fan wrote under Napier’s photo of Finn and Annie, “Put Baker in the middle and you’ve got an Oreo sandwich!”

Erin and her husband Ben Napier first adopted their Great Pyrenees, Baker, prior to their 5-year-old daughter Helen being born. They adopted a second Great Pyrenees, Chevy, who passed away before Helen was born, but Helen and Baker were fast friends. Baker passed when Helen was around three, leaving Erin and Ben’s daughter heartbroken.

In a February 2022 Instagram post, Erin shared a video of Helen hiding under a blanket, sad about Baker’s absence. “Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us!” Erin wrote in the caption, adding, “Problem (😭) —> Solution. Meet the new Baker!”

In the second slide of this February post, Erin revealed that she and Ben had adopted a new Great Pyrenees, which they also named Baker, to help Helen recover from the loss of her furry friend.

“She grieved losing Baker last summer for months, and only another Baker would do. Get your kids a great pyrenees and you’ll never have to worry they’re safe,” Erin later wrote in a November 2022 post.

