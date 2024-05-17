‘Property Brothers’ Frustrated Over Show: ‘We’re Used to Having Everything Our Way’

When talk show host Kelly Ripa joked on May 17, 2024, that Drew and Jonathan Scott are the stars of “5,000 shows on HGTV,” it wasn’t that far from the truth. The 46-year-old twins, known worldwide as the “Property Brothers,” have had a year-round presence on HGTV for a dozen years, starring in a wide range of home improvement shows from “Property Brothers: Forever Home” to “Celebrity I.O.U.”

But the Scotts’ newest show, “Backed by the Bros,” could be their most frustrating venture yet, they told Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, on “Live With Kelly & Mark.” That’s because the new series, which premieres on June 5, has them working with clients who refuse to follow their advice, which drives the brothers crazy.

“You’ve never seen anything like this on HGTV,” Jonathan told Ripa and Consuelos.

Drew Scott Says It’s ‘Hard to Watch From the Sidelines’ as Clients Make Risky Decisions

Drew and Jonathan have renovated hundreds, if not thousands, of homes over the years, but they’ve always been in control of the details, whether procuring materials, managing finances or plotting out designs. In “Backed By The Bros,” things are different as they advise entrepreneurs who want to invest in real estate, giving them tips on project management, per HGTV. In the end, though, it’s up to the investors — not Drew and Jonathan — on how they’ll execute their projects.

“It’s completely different from any show we’ve done before,” Drew told HGTV. “Usually, Jonathan and I are totally in charge and calling the shots. On ‘Backed By The Bros,’ we can give suggestions and our best advice, but it’s really up to the investors to decide if they’re going to take it. For example, we can suggest they use our contractors, but if they want to use their own crew, that’s their choice.”

“We’re used to having everything our way, so it’s practice in trusting the process,” Jonathan told HGTV, wondering aloud if they’re “control freaks.”

“I know I am, because it’s hard to watch from the sidelines,” Drew replied.

During their interview on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” the brothers asked the audience if they’d follow their advice on real estate improvements and investments.