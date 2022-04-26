Rich Thurber, Howie Mandel’s Manager: 5 Fast Facts

Rich Thurber is Howie Mandel’s longtime best friend and manager who will be featured in season 3 of “Celebrity IOU.” In the series, stars like Mandel partner with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise important people in their lives.

“Jonathan and Drew help Howie Mandel pull off the ultimate prank with a surprise home makeover for his best friend and road manager of 30 years,” according to the episode description. “Together, they’ll turn this bachelor pad into a hip home where his friend can entertain and unwind in style.”

This season’s other celebrities include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Kudrow, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Thurber Has Worked With Mandel for 30 Years

Thurber and Mandel began working together nearly 30 years ago. Over time, their working relationship turned into something more akin to family.

“What began as a working professional relationship became a personal relationship—we’re like brothers,” Mandel said in a press release. “Now, for the first time, I get to be a small part of making sure that everything is in order for him to be able to perform at the highest level.”

2. Thurber Gets an Updated Bachelor Pad on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Thurber has been living in an outdated bachelor pad since splitting from his actress ex-wife, Paula Trickey, 15 years ago. According to HGTV, the end result will be “a sleek and contemporary home upgrade.”

The renovation will include “a reimagined kitchen, dining and living area, and main bedroom with a functional flow and stylish finishes,” per a press release.

Mandel will help with demolition, knocking down cabinets, tearing out carpet and painting walls.

3. Thurber Has a 22-Year-Old Daughter

Thurber and Trickey welcomed their daughter, McKenna, on February 17, 2000.

He shared a picture on Instagram with the now 22-year-old for her birthday, writing, “Thank you for being you. I feel like the luckiest Dad in the world and I love you with all my heart!!”

In a Women’s Day tribute, he called McKenna “the most Amazing, Positive and Phenomenal woman I know.”

4. Thurber Is Mourning His Late Father

Thurber is one of four children, often showing off his brothers, sister and mom on social media.

Celebrating his mother for her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “I was thinking about all of the incredible things you have accomplished in your life so far. Working as professional tennis umpire at the US Open, judging horse shows, raising 4 kids while living in several different states, beating Polio as a kid and so much more!!”

However, he “has had a difficult year with the loss of his father,” according to HGTV.

“Life isn’t always easy,” Mandel adds in the press release. “This has been a hard time and nothing makes you feel better than to be a small part of doing something for somebody else.”

5. Thurber Is Dating Alexandria Conway

Thurber has been with his longtime girlfriend Alexandria Conway since at least 2018, based on social media activity. She is a diet technician according to her Instagram bio.

As he wrote for Valentine’s Day, “Everyday is an adventure with you!”

