EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Roth Teases the Premiere of ‘Home Town Kickstart’

Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington were recruited by “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier to further their mission of revitalizing small-town America in the new HGTV series, “Home Town Kickstart.” The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star spoke with Heavy ahead of its premiere.

“‘Home Town Kickstart’ is all about celebrating the change-makers and the community,” Roth told Heavy. “And you can’t be around people that have dedicated their lives to service without asking yourself like, ‘What am I doing? How am I giving back? Like, what am I making a priority?’ And so I think that was a really good reminder, you know, for me, just in my daily life.”

The Napiers are serving as advisors for teams of HGTV experts as they help six small towns across the country. Roth and Pennington will appear in the series premiere.

The pair will “begin the small town kickstart movement when they ride into Buffalo, Wyoming to help keep the town thriving and encourage people to stay in the area while also making it inviting for visitors,” according to the episode description. “They bring the only movie theater in the region back to life – reopening after over two years – creating a gathering space for locals and bringing people in from the surrounding towns. They also work with a local artist to create an eye-catching downtown attraction and restore a charming home for a town hero and Army vet.”

Roth and Pennington make a good team, “because he has a lot of really great ideas.” She added, “I think it was more up to me to kind of do what I do best, and that is, keep my head down and just make sure that you know, all the ideas came to fruition. And together we were able to actually accomplish quite a lot.”

This is not the first time the pair have partnered up, with Roth saying it is always “really good times.”

The “Rock the Block” host is one of those people “you can’t help but be like smiling and laughing the entire time that you’re around them,” she explained to Heavy. “And he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked with.”

While she joked, “I would say every moment with Ty Pennington is funny and stressful,” he did arrange for the pair to go horseback riding. Viewers will get to watch as Roth describes they “were able to just like, take a little bit of time away from this project and get to see Wyoming a little bit and be on horseback, which is really, really different.”

Pennington & Roth Used Local Talent





Roth and Pennington turned to local talent to complete their projects and learn more about Buffalo.

“We really try to spend as much time with folks that live in Buffalo as we could, and I would say the really eye-opening part of it was just to know how invested in the community everyone already was like before we even arrived. Buffalo is a town that had a lot going for it. Right? And so they have really great downtown area. They had a commitment to the arts. And we got to work with some really awesome local artists. I worked with a potter in a pottery studio to make the tiles for the backsplash. And then we also worked with the wonderful muralist to do a mural as people drove into town.”

As HGTV previously announced, each team of experts will take on three projects: “refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

For Roth, a standout moment was unveiling the renovation of an Army veteran’s home to her and her daughter.

“That moment, that’s everything. And you know, I think that’s what keeps me coming back. And, you know, whether somebody who has wrecked their house, whether it’s somebody who’s trying to take their home from cookie cutter and make it custom or in this case, somebody who’s just, you know, dedicated their lives to service and just has never had even a moment to spare to spend time on their own home renovation,” she explained. “It was just a really cool opportunity. And, you know, seeing her come back and that reveal moment when she gets to see her brand new house, that it was really amazing, actually.”

Pennington & Roth Learned From the Napiers’ Example

Along the way, Pennington and Roth were able to turn to the “Home Town” hosts for advice. Though, Roth said the couple led by example.

“Their whole life has been dedicated to small-town America. And it’s not just, you know, a show, a TV show for them, it’s way more than that. It is actually their true passion,” the “A Very Brady Renovation” star told Heavy. “And so being able to see the past, you know how how much they love small towns and how much they have given back to small towns and how they’ve made it kind of the thing that is the driving the impetus behind everything that they do makes it easy for the rest of us.”

Roth joined the couple on their previous spinoff, “Home Town Takeover,” helping reinvigorate the community of Wetumpka, Alabama. So when they came calling, she couldn’t say no. “If Ben and Erin reach out, you’re going to say ‘Yes,’ right?” Roth said.

Much like Ben and Erin provided a blueprint for Roth and Pennington, the “Rock the Block” winner hopes the show will inspire small towns to make changes.

Other HGTV Stars Will Kickstart Revitalization in 5 Other Communities

The other HGTV experts are Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

They will help kickstart revitalization in Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

