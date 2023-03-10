What Bryan Baeumler Wants to Get Rid of in Homes

Bryan Baeumler is saying goodbye to traditional subway tiles, joined by his fellow “Rock the Block” competitors and host Ty Pennington to weigh in on home design trends for Realtor.com.

“Get rid of them,” the “Battle on the Beach” judge told the site. “We’re over it! They’re done.”

Subway tiles remain a go-to choice for kitchens and bathrooms, with backsplash.com calling it the “most popular” backsplash option in recent years. According to HGTV.com, “Subway tile is by definition a rectangular, thick, low-fired, glazed ceramic tile, traditionally 3″ by 6″, though it comes in a variety of sizes for home use.”

Baeumler is among eight HGTV stars facing off, in teams of two, on season 4 of “Rock the Block.” Set in Berthoud, Colorado, each pair will renovate an identical 5,000-square-foot home with a budget of $250,000 and six weeks in hopes of raising the highest final appraisal value, HGTV announced in a press release. Each home was originally valued at $1.9 million, the announcement added.

This season’s competitors are Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island”; Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less”; Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer”; and Page Turner and Mitch Glew of “Fix My Flip.”

Here are their stances on other design trends:

Michel Smith Boyd & Page Turner Are Ready to ‘Move On’ From Stainless Steel Appliances

Subway tiles are not the only thing the real estate experts said should be a thing of the past. Boyd and Turner agreed they prefer other alternatives to stainless steel appliances, which Lowe’s called the “go-to” option for the last few decades. The home improvement store favored the finish for being “durable” and a “style chameleon.”

But as Boyd told Realtor.com, he is “ready to move on.” When the outlet asked for alternatives, Turner exclaimed, “Black, white, pink!”

Page Turner Is Still a Fan of Open Concept Floor Plans

Turner is still a fan of open concept floor plans, despite Realtor.com pointing out that trend forecasters saying “buyers no longer prefer it.” According to Better Homes and Gardens, the pandemic facilitated the return to a traditional layout with family members yearning for their own space.

“All those dining rooms you guys are trying to put back, they’re going to take the wall down anyway, so I’m still open concept,” the “Fix My Flip” host told the site.

Ty Pennington Calls White Marble Countertops ‘A Little Basic’

Realtor.com asked for opinions on white marble countertops, noting they were a “point of contention” during the last season. According to HGTV.com, the countertop remains a “darling of the design world,” thanks to its “timeless appeal” and high-end look. But the website noted it can be a high-maintenance option, with staining possible since marble is porous.

The designers were split, with Pennington telling Realtor.com “it’s a little basic.” But as Sarah told the outlet, “Marble is safe.”

Knight added, “It has to be classic, not boring white.”

Season 4 of “Rock the Block” premiered on March 6, 2023. New episodes air every Monday on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

