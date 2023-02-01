‘Rock the Block’ Announces Premiere Date & Time for ‘Biggest’ Season Yet

HGTV is promising its “biggest” season of “Rock the Block” yet when the hit competition returns, the network announced in a press release. Season 4 will premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and be available to stream on discovery+.

The series will follow four new teams of HGTV stars as they transform identical houses, all in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. Set in Berthoud, Colorado, the pairs will have “just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate four identical 5,000-square-foot properties—each valued at $1.9 million before the renovations begin—and transform them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style,” according to an HGTV press release.

“Everything about this season of ‘Rock the Block’ is huge: the homes, the budgets, even the scenery, is massive,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “And for the first time, the houses are situated in a cul-de-sac, so the teams have a clear view of each other’s homes throughout the competition. The gloves are off and we can’t wait to see how these immensely talented experts bring their astonishing designs to life.”

This season’s competitors are Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island”; Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less”; Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer”; and Page Turner and Mitch Glew of “Fix My Flip.” Ty Pennington returns as host.

The Winning Team Will Have a ‘Street Named in Their Honor’

The six-episode season will see the teams face off in weekly challenges, with extra money on the line. In the end, however, only one team can be crowned the “Rock the Block” champion.

The winning duo will receive “bragging rights” and a “street named in their honor,” HGTV announced in a press release. The network added in the press release that a donation will also be made on their behalf to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, “which will provide up to 100,000 meals to kids living with hunger through No Kid Hungry.”

“Each duo is well aware of their competitors’ brilliant renovation and design skills,” Ruch added in a press release. “They know they can’t hold back in any way and expect to win.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Among Star-Studded Lineup of Season 4 Judges

Longtime fans of the competition will see some familiar faces throughout the season. To kick it off, “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs will return to the competition to “determine which competitors created the ideal kitchen and dining area for a potential buyer,” HGTV announced in a press release.

A star-studded lineup of “Rock the Block” alum and HGTV fan-favorites will also serve as judges.

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk and “No Demo Reno” star Jenn Todryk will partner up to choose the winning entry and living room areas, according to a press release. The announcement added that the twin stars of “Unsellable Homes,” Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, will judge the main bedroom suite.

Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” who competed on two seasons of “Rock the Block,” and Veronica Valencia of “Revealed” will “deliberate the homes’ 1,500-square-foot lower levels,” HGTV added in a press release.

Husband-and-wife duo and “Rock the Block” winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” will return to pick the winning exterior, HGTV announced in a press release.

The series’ three other winners – “Help! I Wrecked My House” host Jasmine Roth from season 1 and “Married to Real Estate” couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from season 3 – will return to crown a new champion, the press release added.

