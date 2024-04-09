‘Rock the Block’ Episode 6 Recap: Who Won the Surprise Bedroom Redemption?

Last week’s episode of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” ended in a twist, as host Ty Pennington revealed that despite every past season of the series heading into the finale after the fifth week of competition, season 5’s redemption season would be doing things differently.

Pennington had the four teams meet him at a warehouse to begin a final round of competition, a 48-hour Surprise Bedroom Redemption challenge, in which the four teams would be judging one another’s finished spaces. As it stands, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Battle on the Beach”) are tied with Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”) at two weekly wins apiece, while Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”) are tied with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”) with one win each.

Read ahead for a live recap of episode 6, along with the winners of the Surprise Bedroom challenge.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Rock the Block” season 5 episode 6, “Surprise Bedroom Redemption” (April 8, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the winner of this episode spoiled.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Episode 6 Live Recap

The episode opened with Pennington surprising the teams with this week’s challenge. In just 48 hours, each team is being tasked with designing, building, and decorating a multipurpose bedroom suite on their second floor. The goal is for the bedrooms to double as another room too, from one of five options available to choose from.

Before being given a 15-minute shopping period in a furniture and design warehouse (where they would also choose the other use for their flex spaces), the teams got to meet MLB player and World Series Champ Jimmy Rollins, who challenged the teams to a baseball pitching competition to earn a 2-minute advantage on their shopping spree. Page won the head start for herself and Mitch.

After the shopping spree, the teams headed back to the block to start designing their extra bedrooms. Lyndsay and Leslie chose to make their bedroom double as a music studio, one of the last options remaining during the shopping spree. They opted to include a desk with instruments and microphones, as well as a soundproof wall.

Bryan and Sarah added a twin bed and crib to their flex space, with a craft station to complement their craft room assignment. In the bathroom, they had two types of tiles, lining the shower and the floor with different varieties. Their plan was to not bite off any more than they could chew.

Keith and Evan chose the meditation room option during the shopping spree and chose to add a wallpaper accent to their space, leaving the rest of the walls a warm brown to give a “cozy” space to their meditation area. Evan suggested including a bookcase as well, though Keith warned that it could become too ambitious given the tight timeframe.

Page and Mitch got their choice of all of the flex space options, since they won the 2-minute shopping spree head start, and opted for the social media room. They included a whole social media station complete with a ring light and desk, as well as a day bed that folded into a couch during the day, which Page suggested could be used for podcasting.

Spoiler Alert: Who Won ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Surprise Bedroom Redemption?

At the end of the 48 hours, the teams were surprised to learn that they’d be judging one another’s work. Each team would tour their competitors’ spaces (without the designers there), and then secretly assign each of their rivals’ spaces a score on a scale from 1 through 10. The team with the highest average would take home the win.

