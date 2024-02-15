Is Shea Whitfield Joining Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas in ‘Bargain Block New Orleans’?

Soon after HGTV announced that “Bargain Block” starring Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas would be back for a season four as well as a New Orleans-based spinoff, fans started wondering if the entire “Bargain Block” crew would be making the trip from Detriot to New Orleans.

“I will miss seeing Shea on the New Orleans show, she always makes it fun to watch….” one fan commented on the Heavy Facebook page, with another fan writing, “Awesome. Remember to bring Shea with y’all.”

Shea Whitfield is Bynum and Thomas’ good friend and go-to realtor, who helps them market and sell their completed renovations, as well as look for the next houses for them to buy and fix up. Now, the “Bargain Block” team is clearing up what Whitfield’s involvement will be as the show moves (temporarily) from Detroit to New Orleans for the spinoff, which is expected to premiere in Fall 2024.

Shea Whitfield Made Her Way to New Orleans

Bynum confirmed Whitfield’s involvement in the “Bargain Block New Orleans” series. After one fan commented on HGTV’s February 13 announcement Instagram post writing, “I cannot wait. Love you guys. [Shea] gonna be in NOLA?” Bynum responded, “yes indeed!”

This sparked a positive reaction from another user, who replied, “great news! Love her! This is going to be so much fun!”

Another fan asked a similar question when Bynum first revealed that he and Thomas were taking on projects in New Orleans. One fan wrote on Bynum’s January 4 Instagram post, “👏 👏 👏 happy for you guys ❤️ but we will miss Shea 😢,” Bynum responded, “why you gonna miss here?? She’s coming too!!!” Bynum responded to another user elsewhere in his comment section to note that Whitfield “[is] already here running the whole gig!”

Whitfield further confirmed her involvement in a February 13 Instagram post. While celebrating the “Bargain Block” renewal and spinoff news, Whitfield included a quote from an HGTV press release which said, “Both series will star renovation experts and partners [Keith Bynum], [Evan Thomas], and [Shea Whitfield] as they restore neighborhoods in two iconic American cities, one house at a time. The series are slated to premiere in Fall 2024.”

“Yay!! Your show has been really good from day one but has evolved into something truly special. The three of you are a power house and so fun to watch. Congrats!” one fan commented on Whitfield’s post.

Shea Whitfield Celebrated a Major Milestone for Her Son Beau

Fans of “Bargain Block” are not only familiar with Whitfield but also her young son Beau, and in a January 20 Instagram post, Whitfield revealed that her young son had overcome a rare illness in his first years of life.

“Beau BEAT Cancer,” Shea captioned the post, which was the first time some users had heard about Beau’s battle with cancer.

“Whaat? I’m so glad to hear that but didn’t know he had been sick! I can’t imagine what you’ve been through! 💗💗💗” one fan commented, with Whitfield commenting to clarify, “Yes, Leta. Beau James was born with an extremely rare form of cancer. Thank you 🙏🏾.”

