Tarek El Moussa May be Coming to ‘Your City’

On January 22, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa announced the dates for a national tour to promote his upcoming book.

“Flip You Life” will officially hit bookshelves across the country on February 6. In the book, El Moussa says that he will detail the struggles with “cancers, divorce, addiction, business struggles, and more.”

Starting on Monday, February 5, El Moussa will kick off his book tour by visiting Brooklyn at the BookMark Shoppe. He will then make a stop in Chicago on February 9 before heading to Newport Beach the following day.

Tarek El Moussa Promises at Least ‘One Valuable Lesson’

Just two weeks away from the official release of his new book, Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to announce his book tour. “If you don’t want me in your city that’s just too bad because I’m coming anyways 🤣🤣🤣! Okay…jokes aside…I’m so excited for my book tour and the release of my book Flip Your Life!,” he wrote. “So…if you wanna come hang with me, take some photos, and hear more about how you can Flip Your Life, come see me!”

Although El Moussa’s book recounts his own struggles, he believes that the reflection on his past can prove to be a great resource for others in need. “I promise you this… there is at least one valuable lesson every person can use within the pages of my book to change their life for the better, so make sure you read it!,” El Moussa wrote.

In an appearance on The Jeff Fenster Show in January 2024, El Moussa admitted that he endured several difficult years leading up to his divorce from Christina Hall. The HGTV star revealed that his hardships were just too much to ignore. “I was living in turmoil for years and, ultimately, that turmoil led to my divorce,” he said.

Although El Moussa regrets how things turned out in his previous marriage, he notes his ability to reflect on where things went wrong. “Looking back, I wasn’t the best guy. I wasn’t the best husband. Definitely not,” El Moussa said. “Wasn’t the best father, wasn’t the best son, wasn’t the best friend. I just wasn’t the best human. No excuses, I was going through a lot at the time, but my actions were not the best.”

Tarek El Moussa Put His ‘Heart And Soul’ Into His Book

In a September 2023 Instagram post, El Moussa announced the release date of his book. The “Flipping 101” star shared the details about his upcoming, which he admitted was years in the making. “In case you missed it! My book, FLIP YOUR LIFE, is available now for preorder! I’ve spent the past 7 years writing this book and it’s a very personal one for me,” El Moussa wrote.

For El Moussa, opening up about his own personal struggles was a very humbling experience. However, writing his book was an experience that he says brought him a lot of joy. “I share my entire journey and all of the struggles that have accompanied it such as cancers, divorce, addiction, business struggles, and more,” he wrote. “I put my heart and soul into this book and got really vulnerable with it, so I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it.”